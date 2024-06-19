New KDE Plasma 6.1 release features Remote Access and enhanced customizations

KDE Plasma 6.1 has arrived, bringing a host of new features that promise to elevate the desktop experience to unprecedented levels. Building on the foundational work of Plasma 6.0, this latest release focuses on implementing innovative functionalities that enhance productivity, usability, and customization. This article delves into the standout features of KDE Plasma 6.1, including remote desktop access, visual customization, and persistent apps.

Access Remote Plasma Desktops

One of the most notable features in KDE Plasma 6.1 is the ability to start a remote desktop session directly from the System Settings app. This functionality is particularly useful for system administrators who need to troubleshoot users’ machines or for anyone who needs to work on a Plasma-enabled computer that is not physically accessible. With just a few clicks, users can set up a remote connection and interact with the remote desktop using a client like KRDC.

Customization Made (More) Visual

Customization has always been a strong suit of KDE Plasma, and version 6.1 takes it a step further. The visual aspect of Edit Mode has been completely overhauled. When users activate Edit Mode by right-clicking on the desktop background and selecting “Enter Edit Mode,” they will now experience a smooth zoom-out animation. This provides a better overview of the desktop, making it easier to make changes and personalize the workspace.

Persistent Apps

Another significant addition to KDE Plasma 6.1 is the persistent apps feature. This functionality allows the desktop to “remember” what users were doing in their last session, similar to how it worked under X11. Although still a work in progress, this feature ensures that if users log off or shut down their computer with multiple open windows, Plasma will reopen them upon the next startup. This makes it faster and easier to resume work, enhancing productivity.

Sync Your Keyboard’s Colored LEDs

KDE Plasma 6.1 also introduces a unique aesthetic customization feature that extends beyond the screen. Users can now synchronize the LED colors of their keyboard keys to match the accent color of their desktop. This adds a new layer of personalization, allowing users to create a cohesive and visually appealing workspace.

Pricing and Availability

KDE Plasma 6.1 is available as a free update for all existing Plasma users. The update can be downloaded directly from the KDE website or through the package manager of your Linux distribution. For those new to KDE Plasma, it can be installed as part of various Linux distributions, including Kubuntu, Fedora KDE, and openSUSE. The open-source nature of KDE Plasma ensures that it remains accessible to everyone, providing a high-quality desktop experience without any cost barriers.

KDE Plasma 6.1 is a significant step forward in desktop environment innovation. With features like remote desktop access, enhanced visual customization, persistent apps, and keyboard LED synchronization, it offers a comprehensive and user-friendly experience. These advancements make KDE Plasma 6.1 an attractive option for both new and existing users.

For those interested in exploring more about KDE Plasma, topics such as the underlying Qt 6 frameworks, Wayland integration, and other customization options might be of interest. These areas offer deeper insights into the technology and design philosophy that drive KDE Plasma, providing a richer understanding of this powerful desktop environment.



