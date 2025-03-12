What’s Hidden in iOS 18.4 Beta 3?

Apple has unveiled iOS 18.4 Beta 3, offering developers and early adopters a detailed preview of the latest updates to its operating system. This release introduces a range of new features, app enhancements, and performance improvements designed to refine the Apple ecosystem. Whether you’re a developer exploring the latest tools or a user anticipating the public release, this update brings notable advancements to enhance your Apple experience. The video below from HotshotTek gives us more details on the new features and changes in the iOS 18.4 beta 3.

Device Compatibility

iOS 18.4 Beta 3 maintains compatibility with all devices running iOS 18, making sure seamless integration across Apple’s ecosystem. This includes iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, macOS devices, and VisionOS-enabled hardware. While older devices continue to receive support, newer models benefit from optimized performance and access to advanced features. This approach reflects Apple’s ongoing commitment to providing a consistent and inclusive experience for all users, regardless of their device generation.

Key Features and Updates

The latest beta introduces a variety of updates aimed at improving usability, customization, and functionality across Apple’s apps and services. Below are the most significant changes:

Ultra-Wideband Technology: Nearby Interactions now support smart locks, allowing iPhones and Apple Watches to unlock compatible devices effortlessly.

Apple Wallet: The "Pre-authorized Payments" section replaces the older "Subscriptions and Payments," offering a more intuitive way to manage payment options.

Third-Party App Integration: Expanded emoji compatibility ensures smoother communication across popular platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Action Button Updates: A new indicator for Apple Visual Intelligence has been introduced, alongside the ability to disable long-press functionality for greater user control.

Camera App: Users can now disable long-press actions for launching Apple Visual Intelligence, providing more flexibility in app behavior.

Podcast App Widgets: Newly added widgets grant quick access to your podcast library and followed shows, enhancing convenience for podcast enthusiasts.

Control Center: Microphone settings are now accessible during media playback, extending beyond phone calls to offer greater flexibility in audio management.

Apple Vision Pro App: Now available as a standalone download from the App Store, catering specifically to Vision Pro users for a tailored experience.

Apple Sports App: Expanded league support now includes Women's Championship and Formula 1, delivering broader sports coverage for fans worldwide.

Keyboard Updates: Recently added emojis now appear in the "most recently used" section, making them easier to locate during conversations.

Apple News App: A subtle redesign improves article layout and ad placement, particularly in sections like food recipes, for a cleaner reading experience.

These updates collectively enhance the functionality and personalization of Apple’s ecosystem, making sure that users can enjoy a more streamlined and intuitive experience across their devices.

Performance and Bug Fixes

In addition to new features, iOS 18.4 Beta 3 focuses on performance optimization and addressing existing issues. Early testing has revealed minor fluctuations in Geekbench scores, though these variations do not significantly impact overall performance. Some users have reported a slight increase in device temperature during extended use, which may be linked to the beta’s ongoing development.

Certain features, such as the microphone settings in the Control Center, may still exhibit minor bugs. These issues are expected to be resolved before the official release, as Apple continues to refine the software based on feedback from developers and beta testers. The emphasis on stability and performance ensures that the final version will deliver a polished and reliable experience.

Release Timeline

The developer beta is currently available, with a public beta expected to follow shortly. Apple has announced plans for an official release in early April, providing ample time for developers and testers to identify and address any remaining issues. This phased rollout ensures that the final version of iOS 18.4 is thoroughly tested and ready for widespread adoption.

By adhering to this timeline, Apple demonstrates its commitment to delivering a high-quality update that meets the expectations of its diverse user base. Developers can take advantage of this period to optimize their apps for the new features, while users can look forward to a refined and enhanced experience upon the update’s official release.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



