iOS 18.4 Beta 3: Exploring Hidden Features and Fixes

Apple has officially rolled out iOS 18.4 Beta 3, offering a range of updates aimed at improving performance, fixing bugs, and refining existing features. This release underscores Apple’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the user experience across its ecosystem. Alongside iOS, updates for iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS have also been introduced, making sure a cohesive and optimized experience across all Apple devices. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us more details on the latest iOS beta.

Key Updates in iOS 18.4 Beta 3

The latest beta introduces several noteworthy changes and refinements across various features and applications. These updates aim to enhance usability and address user feedback from previous versions.

Back Tap Customization: The Accessibility feature “Back Tap” now includes improved UI adjustments, such as updated text and opacity in the banner. A new toggle has been added, allowing users to enable or disable the Back Tap banner for a more tailored experience.

The Accessibility feature “Back Tap” now includes improved UI adjustments, such as updated text and opacity in the banner. A new toggle has been added, allowing users to enable or disable the Back Tap banner for a more tailored experience. Wallet App Renaming: The “Subscriptions and Payments” section within the Wallet app has been renamed to “Pre-Authorized Payments.” This change provides greater clarity for users managing their payment settings and subscriptions.

The “Subscriptions and Payments” section within the Wallet app has been renamed to “Pre-Authorized Payments.” This change provides greater clarity for users managing their payment settings and subscriptions. WhatsApp Sticker Fix: A bug affecting the Genmoji menu, which enables users to create and send stickers, has been resolved. This fix ensures smoother functionality for WhatsApp users, improving the overall messaging experience.

A bug affecting the Genmoji menu, which enables users to create and send stickers, has been resolved. This fix ensures smoother functionality for WhatsApp users, improving the overall messaging experience. Camera Settings Update: The “Launch Camera” settings have been reworded for improved clarity. For instance, the “Camera App” option is now simply labeled “Camera,” making it more intuitive for users to navigate.

The “Launch Camera” settings have been reworded for improved clarity. For instance, the “Camera App” option is now simply labeled “Camera,” making it more intuitive for users to navigate. Apple News Formatting: The Food section in Apple News has received formatting updates, including clearer recipe details, enhanced ingredient lists, and more distinct timer colors. These changes improve usability and make it easier for users to follow recipes.

The Food section in Apple News has received formatting updates, including clearer recipe details, enhanced ingredient lists, and more distinct timer colors. These changes improve usability and make it easier for users to follow recipes. Siri Interface Fix: A bug that prevented the new Siri interface from appearing for some users has been addressed. This fix ensures consistent performance and accessibility across all devices.

A bug that prevented the new Siri interface from appearing for some users has been addressed. This fix ensures consistent performance and accessibility across all devices. Nearby Interaction Enhancements: Apps can now use Ultra Wideband (UWB) ranging in the background when a live activity is active. This enhancement expands the functionality of the Nearby Interaction feature, offering developers more opportunities to create innovative experiences.

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

iOS 18.4 Beta 3 also focuses on resolving lingering issues and improving overall performance. These fixes and enhancements contribute to a more stable and reliable operating system.

Wi-Fi Calling Stability: A bug affecting Wi-Fi calling for US Cellular customers has been fixed, resulting in improved connectivity and reliability for affected users.

A bug affecting Wi-Fi calling for US Cellular customers has been fixed, resulting in improved connectivity and reliability for affected users. SwiftUI and Writing Tools: Various glitches in SwiftUI and writing tools have been addressed, enhancing app stability and providing a smoother experience for developers working on iOS applications.

While the overall performance of this beta remains stable, some early user feedback suggests a slight reduction in battery life compared to Beta 2. However, further testing is required to determine whether this observation is widespread or limited to specific use cases.

What’s Next?

Apple is expected to release iOS 18.4 Beta 4 during the week of March 17. This next beta will likely include additional refinements and fixes as Apple moves closer to the final public release, which is anticipated in early April. For users not participating in the beta program, iOS 18.3.2—a minor bug fix and security update—is expected to arrive soon, making sure all users benefit from improved stability and security.

Looking ahead, Apple’s development roadmap suggests that iOS 19, expected later this year, will bring more substantial changes and new features. For now, iOS 18.4 Beta 3 serves as an important step in refining the current operating system, making sure that devices continue to perform reliably and efficiently.

Discover other guides from our vast content that could be of interest on iOS 18.4 Beta 3.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals