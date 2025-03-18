iOS 18.4 Beta 4: Unexpected Changes Revealed !

Apple has released iOS 18.4 Beta 4, bringing a combination of performance improvements, bug fixes, and subtle feature updates. While this version doesn’t introduce major overhauls, it focuses on enhancing the overall user experience and addressing known issues. If you’re part of the beta testing program or simply interested in the latest developments, here’s a detailed look at what this update offers in a new video from HotshotTek.

RCS Integration: Bridging iOS and Android Messaging

One of the standout updates in this beta is the integration of Rich Communication Services (RCS), a feature designed to improve messaging between iOS and Android devices. This update enables the creation and sharing of “gen Emojis,” which are image-based emojis built on the RCS 3.0 standard. These emojis ensure compatibility across platforms, allowing for a more seamless communication experience. While this isn’t a fantastic change, it represents a meaningful step toward better interoperability between iOS and Android users, addressing a long-standing gap in cross-platform messaging.

Back Tap Gesture: A Streamlined Experience

The Back Tap gesture, a feature that lets you perform actions by tapping the back of your iPhone, has received a subtle yet impactful update. The small notification icon that previously appeared upon activation has been removed. This change simplifies the interface, reducing visual clutter. However, the absence of feedback may require users to adjust, as it could leave some uncertain whether their gesture was successfully registered. This update reflects Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine user interactions and streamline functionality.

Ambient Noise Playback Fixes

For users who rely on ambient noise playback for focus, relaxation, or sleep, this update resolves a frustrating glitch. Previously, ambient noise playback could unintentionally trigger secondary apps, disrupting the experience. With this fix, ambient sounds now function as intended, providing a more consistent and uninterrupted experience. This improvement is particularly beneficial for those who use ambient noise as part of their daily routine or wellness practices.

Apple CarPlay: Optimized for Larger Screens

Apple CarPlay has been enhanced in this beta, particularly for vehicles equipped with larger screens exceeding 8 inches. A new row of apps has been added to the interface, making it more intuitive and user-friendly. This optimization ensures that users can navigate and access apps more efficiently, improving the overall driving experience. For frequent CarPlay users, this update is a welcome improvement, especially for those who rely on the system for navigation, music, and hands-free communication.

Performance Adjustments: Multi-Core Gains

iOS 18.4 Beta 4 introduces performance tweaks that result in slight improvements in multi-core processing. However, single-core performance has experienced a minor decline. While these changes may not be immediately noticeable during everyday use, they highlight Apple’s efforts to optimize performance across different scenarios. For power users, the multi-core gains could lead to smoother multitasking and better performance when running resource-intensive applications, showcasing Apple’s commitment to balancing performance and efficiency.

Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

As expected with any beta release, bug fixes and stability improvements are a central focus of iOS 18.4 Public Beta 4. This update addresses several issues from earlier versions, including app crashes, UI glitches, and other inconsistencies. These fixes contribute to a more reliable and polished operating system, making sure a smoother experience for users. Whether you’ve encountered minor annoyances or significant bugs, this beta aims to resolve them, reinforcing Apple’s dedication to delivering a stable platform.

What’s Next: iOS 18.4 Release and iOS 19 Rumors

The official release of iOS 18.4 is anticipated in early April, following the conclusion of the beta testing phase. Shortly after, Apple is expected to announce its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, where iOS 19 is rumored to be unveiled. Early speculation suggests that iOS 19 could introduce exciting features, such as real-time translation for AirPods Pro, potentially expanding Apple’s ecosystem capabilities. These developments hint at a promising future for Apple’s software innovations, keeping users and developers eager for what’s to come.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



