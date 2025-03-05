iOS 18.4 Public Beta 2 Released: What You Need to Know

Apple has released iOS 18.4 Public Beta 2, bringing a range of updates aimed at refining your device experience. This version focuses on improving core functionalities, introducing practical tools, and enhancing overall device performance. Below is a detailed look at the most significant changes and improvements you can expect in a new video from HotshotTek.

Dynamic Island: Smoother Animations and Enhanced Privacy

Dynamic Island receives a notable upgrade in this beta. The animations for the microphone privacy dot have been refined, offering smoother transitions during activities like voice recordings or phone calls. These improvements not only enhance the visual experience but also make privacy indicators more intuitive and prominent. By emphasizing user security, Apple continues to reinforce its commitment to protecting your data.

Wallet App: Simplified Subscription Management

The Wallet app now offers a more streamlined approach to managing subscriptions. A dedicated section has been added, allowing you to track and manage all your subscriptions directly within the app. Additionally, new customization options enable better control over how Wallet features are organized. These updates make it easier to handle payments and subscriptions, improving the app’s overall efficiency and usability.

Photos App: Recover Deleted Photos in One Step

The Photos app introduces a “Recover All” option in the Recently Deleted album, simplifying the process of restoring deleted images. This feature allows you to recover all deleted photos with a single tap, saving time and effort. Whether you’ve accidentally deleted important pictures or need to retrieve multiple files, this enhancement makes photo recovery more convenient and user-friendly.

Vision Intelligence: Smarter Object Recognition

For iPhone 15 and newer models, Vision Intelligence has been upgraded with advanced object recognition, translation, and reverse image search capabilities. Accessible via the Action Button or Control Center, this feature uses machine learning to deliver real-time insights. You can now identify plants, translate text on signs, or find visually similar images online with just a few taps. These enhancements demonstrate Apple’s focus on using AI to provide practical, everyday solutions.

Apple Vision Pro Integration

A dedicated app for Apple Vision Pro users debuts in iOS 18.4, allowing seamless integration with the augmented reality device. This app provides access to tailored features and applications, enhancing the Vision Pro experience. By expanding its functionality within Apple’s ecosystem, this update ensures that Vision Pro users can fully use the device’s capabilities.

Notification Prioritization: More Control Over Alerts

A new toggle in the settings menu allows you to prioritize notifications for specific apps. This feature ensures that critical alerts reach you promptly while reducing distractions from less important notifications. By giving you greater control over your digital environment, this tool helps you stay focused and manage your time more effectively.

App Store Update Management: Pause and Resume Updates

Apple has reintroduced the ability to pause and resume app updates manually. This feature is particularly useful for users managing limited data or avoiding interruptions during important tasks. By offering greater control over how and when apps are updated, this update adds flexibility to the App Store experience.

Performance and Stability: Smoother and More Reliable

iOS 18.4 includes subtle yet impactful performance improvements. Animations, such as the volume slider, now feel smoother, while minor stability tweaks enhance overall reliability. Although benchmark scores show only slight changes, these refinements translate to a more polished and responsive user experience during everyday use.

New Emojis: Expanded Ways to Express Yourself

This update introduces a variety of new emojis, including a purple splash, tired face, shovel, tree branch, fingerprint, harp, and beads. These additions provide more ways to express emotions and ideas, catering to a broader range of contexts and making communication more dynamic and engaging.

What to Expect

iOS 18.4 Public Beta 2 delivers a mix of functional upgrades and subtle refinements, enhancing usability and performance across the board. From smoother animations in Dynamic Island to advanced Vision Intelligence tools, this update underscores Apple’s dedication to improving the user experience. Available now for developer and public beta testers, the official release is anticipated soon, promising a more refined and feature-rich experience for all users.

