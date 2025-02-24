iOS 18.4 Beta 1: The Features You NEED to Know NOW

Apple has introduced iOS 18.4 Beta 1, offering a preview of updates and enhancements across its ecosystem. This beta release focuses on refining user experience through updates to the Control Center, Apple Intelligence, notifications, and other core functionalities. However, as with any beta software, it comes with performance issues and bugs. Below is an in-depth exploration of the features and changes in this release in a new video from Brandon Butch.

Control Center: Enhanced Usability

The Control Center in iOS 18.4 Beta 1 has been updated with several features aimed at improving functionality and user experience:

Ambient Music: A new feature curates mood-based playlists for activities like sleeping, relaxing, or focusing, offering a more personalized audio experience.

These updates aim to make the Control Center more intuitive and efficient, enhancing its role as a central hub for device management.

Apple Intelligence: Smarter and More Accessible

Apple Intelligence has received significant upgrades, expanding its functionality and reach:

Expanded Availability: Now accessible in the European Union, with support for additional languages such as French, German, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, and Korean, making it more inclusive for global users.

While these enhancements improve usability, the advanced models require a lengthy download process after installation, which may be inconvenient for some users. These changes reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to making its AI-driven features more practical and widely available.

Image Playground: Creative Possibilities with a Few Hiccups

The Image Playground app introduces a new “Sketch” style option, allowing users to create visually distinct images with ease. This feature expands creative possibilities for artists and casual users alike. However, performance issues and bugs have been reported, which may detract from the overall experience. As this is a beta release, further refinements and optimizations are expected in subsequent updates.

Messages and Shortcuts: Small but Useful Updates

Messaging and automation tools have received incremental yet practical enhancements:

Emoji Picker: The “Gen Emoji” button now features clearer labeling, simplifying navigation and improving usability.

These updates, while minor, contribute to a smoother and more efficient user experience in everyday tasks.

Apple Vision Pro Integration: Laying the Groundwork

Although no major Vision Pro features are included in this beta, Apple is preparing for deeper integration with its augmented and virtual reality headset. A standalone iPhone app for managing Vision Pro content and settings is anticipated in future releases. This signals Apple’s commitment to expanding its AR/VR ecosystem and making sure seamless compatibility across devices.

Apple News+: A New Food Section

The Apple News+ app now includes a dedicated food section, designed to make cooking and meal planning more intuitive and accessible:

Browse categorized recipes with ease, simplifying meal preparation.

Set timers directly within the app for added convenience during cooking.

Save content for offline use, making sure accessibility even without an internet connection.

This addition enhances the app’s utility, catering to users who enjoy exploring culinary content.

Mail Categorization: Better Inbox Management

Email organization has been improved with the introduction of categorized mail views. This feature, also available on iPadOS 18.4 and macOS 15.4, sorts emails into categories such as Primary and Promotions. By providing a more structured inbox, users can manage their emails more efficiently and reduce clutter.

Siri and Voice Updates: More Personalization

Siri now offers four new voice options for Australian users, allowing for greater personalization. While these updates enhance customization, no major functionality changes, such as on-screen awareness, have been introduced in this beta. Siri’s core features remain consistent with previous versions, maintaining its reliability for everyday use.

Performance and Stability: A Mixed Bag

As with most beta software, iOS 18.4 Beta 1 comes with performance challenges:

Users have reported occasional stutters and bugs, which may affect usability.

Battery life is slightly worse compared to iOS 18.3.1, which could be a concern for some users.

Geekbench scores show a marginal improvement in overall performance, indicating some optimization efforts.

These issues are typical for beta releases and are expected to be addressed in future updates as Apple refines the software.

Known Issues: Bugs and Limitations

Several known issues have been identified in this beta release:

Wi-Fi Calling: May not work for US Cellular customers, requiring a downgrade to iOS 18.3 to resolve the issue.

These limitations highlight the experimental nature of beta software and the need for further development.

Release Timeline: What’s Next?

Apple is expected to release Beta 2 within the next 2-3 weeks, with the final version of iOS 18.4 anticipated in April 2024. As always, beta software is best suited for developers and advanced users who can tolerate potential disruptions. For those eager to explore Apple’s latest innovations, this beta provides an intriguing glimpse into the future of iOS.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



