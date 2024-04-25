Another Look at iOS 17.5 Beta 3 (Video)

Apple’s latest software update, iOS 17.5 Beta 3, is currently making rounds in the developer community, and for good reason. If you’ve been keeping an eye out for the newest tweaks and features Apple is testing out, this beta version offers a glimpse into what’s soon to come. Clocking in at about 600 MB, this update not only suggests refinements and polishing of features but also gears up for a broader, final release.

Key Updates and Features

For those who delve into the specifics, here’s what the iOS 17.5 Beta 3 brings to the table:

Game Center Meets News+: Apple has integrated Game Center with News+, which will allow users to track scores in various puzzle games directly through the News+ app. This could be a game-changer for casual gamers looking to keep tabs on their progress and compare it with friends. Enhanced Settings for EU Users: In compliance with European market standards, Apple has introduced more detailed app information settings. These enhancements are aimed at providing users with clear marketplace data, ensuring transparency and control over the digital environment. Simplified eSIM Management: The update includes new settings for managing web app installations and universal links, which streamline the process of managing your eSIM. This feature is likely to ease the switch between carriers and manage multiple eSIM profiles effectively.

Retained Features from Previous Updates

It’s also worth noting that iOS 17.5 Beta 3 retains several beloved features from earlier updates:

The Podcasts widget now adjusts its background color based on the album art, adding a personalized touch to your device’s interface.

The News app has seen enhancements allowing for better storage optimization when downloading content, which is particularly useful for those who like to save articles for offline reading.

Performance Insights

From the performance standpoint, reports indicate that iOS 17.5 Beta 3 has shown stable performance and battery life over the last ten days. This is crucial as it suggests that the new features and updates are not taking a toll on the device’s core functions.

Anticipation for the Apple Event

Looking forward, Apple has announced an event on May 7th. The tech giant is expected to unveil a new generation of iPad Air, updated iPad Pros, and a fresh Apple Pencil. These hardware introductions are likely timed to coincide with the release of iOS 17.5, ensuring that the new devices run the latest software right out of the box.

Missed Expectations?

Despite the exciting additions, some anticipated features have not made it into this beta. Notably, the Stopwatch Live Activity and a dedicated Game Mode, which were expected by many, are absent. This has left some users wondering about their future inclusion.

Looking Forward

With the final release of iOS 17.5 on the horizon, speculated to be lined up with the May 7th Apple event, it’s a waiting game to see the final touches Apple will add. Users can likely expect the Release Candidate version of iOS 17.5 soon, which should give us a near-final look at what to expect in the public release.

If you are wondering how this update affects your use of iOS devices, it’s clear that Apple is paving the way for a more integrated and user-friendly experience across its ecosystem. From gaming to personalization, the enhancements are geared towards making iOS devices more capable and enjoyable to use.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals