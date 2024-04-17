Apple Releases iOS 17.5 Beta 2 and iPadOS 17.5 Beta 2

Apple has recently unveiled the second beta version of iOS 17.5 for iPhone and iPadOS 17.5 for iPad, exclusively for developers. It is anticipated that Apple will soon extend these updates to the general public through new public beta releases.

Approximately two weeks following the debut of the initial betas, the latest iterations introduce a slew of enhancements and new features for both iPhone and iPad users. Notably, these updates now support the ability to download applications from alternative app stores within Europe, as well as directly from websites, marking a significant shift in Apple’s approach to software distribution on its devices.

Additionally, the updates include various modifications and new additions across multiple applications and services. Apple News+ has undergone changes, a new Podcast widget has been introduced for easier access on the Home Screen, and there are updates aimed at improving battery health monitoring on the iPad. Moreover, modifications to FaceTime have been made, and there is the potential for additional features to be incorporated by the time the final version rolls out.

Given that this is only the second beta of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, it will likely take some time before the final versions are officially released. The release is expected sometime in May, and we will promptly provide updates regarding the release date as soon as more information becomes available.

For developers eager to explore these updates, the iOS 17.5 beta 2 and iPadOS 17.5 beta 2 are currently available for download. More detailed information about these releases can be found on Apple’s official website via the provided link.

