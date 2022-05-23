iOS 15.6 beta 1 in action (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 15.6 beta 1 to developers, the software was released shortly after the iOS 15.5 software update.

We previously got to see a video of the new iOS 15.6 beta 1 software and now we have another one, the latest one is from Zollotech.

We get to find out more details about what is coming to the iPhone with this software update, the video also gives us a look at more changes in iOS 15.5

The new iOS 15.6 software update mainly comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements, there is also some minor new feature.

As this is only the first beta in the series it will be a little while before the final version of the software is released.

Apple is holding its Worldwide Developer Conference next month and we will get to find out more information about its next major software releases. This will include iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and more.

The 2022 Worldwide Developer Conference will take place between the 6th and the 10th of June, we are also expecting to see a number of new devices at the event, mainly Macs.

As soon as we get some details on when Apple is planning to release its iOS 15.6 software update, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals