Apple releases iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 1

Following on from the release of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, Apple has released iOS 15.6 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6 beta 1 for the iPad.

These new betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 have been released to developers, we are also expecting them to be made available to public beta testers soon.

The release of the new iOS 15.5 beta 1 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 1 comes just two days after the release of the iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 software updates.

This update appears to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, the video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at some of the new features coming in this release.

As we can see from the video there are some minor new features in these software updates, this may change slightly before the final version of the software is released.

Apple is holding their Worldwide Developer Conference next month, we will get to see the next major releases of their software at the event. This will include iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, tvOS 16 and more.

We can expect the first betas of this software to be released at their Worldwide Developer Conference, which will take place between the 6th and the 10th of June.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

