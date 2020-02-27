iOS 13.4 Beta 3 vs iOS 13.3.1 speed test (Video)

We just saw a video showing us what is new in the latest beta version of iOS 13.4 and now we have a speed test video of iOS 13.4 Beta 3 vs iOS 13.3.1 .

In the previous speed test video there were no major speed improvements in boot up times or the various app, lets find out if things have changed in the new beta.

If you want to skip to a specific device the iPhone SE starts at 00:16, the iPhone 6S at 08:02, the iPhone 7 at 15:32, the iPhone 8 at 22:49 and the iPhone XR at 29:28

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in the boot up times in the new beta and also no major improvements in the speed of the various apps.

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 13.4 software update some time in March, they will also release macOS 10.15.4 beta 3 at the same time. As soon as we get some detail on the exact release date we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

