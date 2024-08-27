NetRelay industrial automation system hits Kickstarter from $49

If you’re looking to elevate your automation and IoT projects, the NetRelay Series offers a range of advanced relay boards that are designed to meet diverse needs. Whether you’re working on industrial automation, smart home systems, or remote IoT applications, these boards provide robust connectivity and versatile functionality to ensure your projects run smoothly and efficiently.

Early bird incentives are now available for the creative project from roughly $58 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates). The NetRelay Series is powered by high-performance microcontrollers and offers multiple connectivity options, including Ethernet, 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. This ensures that you can seamlessly integrate these boards into any network environment, providing you with the flexibility to control and monitor your systems from anywhere. Imagine being able to manage your smart home devices or industrial machinery from a remote location, knowing that your connection is both stable and secure.

Flexibility is Key in Modern Automation

The series includes three distinct models, each designed for specific use cases. The GatePi Ethernet 6-Channel Relay Board (RP2040) is ideal for industrial automation and smart home systems, offering robust Ethernet connectivity for reliable performance. The GatePi 6 Channel 4G Connectivity Board (RP2040) is perfect for remote IoT applications, allowing you to maintain control over your devices even in areas with limited Wi-Fi access. Lastly, the GateFi 6 Channel (ESP32) with 4G Connectivity is suitable for smart agriculture and breeding & farming, providing the flexibility and connectivity needed for these specialized applications.

With support for multiple programming languages such as CircuitPython, MicroPython, Arduino, and C/C++, you have the freedom to choose the best tools for your project. This versatility means you can leverage your existing skills and knowledge, making the development process more efficient. The boards also support various communication protocols, including RS485, MQTT, and Modbus RTU/Modbus TCP, making them highly adaptable to different environments and requirements. For instance, you could use MQTT for lightweight messaging in IoT applications or Modbus for industrial automation systems.

Assuming that the NetRelay funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the NetRelay industrial automation project study the promotional video below.

Safety and reliability are paramount in any automation project. The NetRelay Series includes features like optocoupler isolation, reverse-proof circuitry, and flyback diode protection to ensure your systems operate safely and reliably. These features protect your devices from electrical faults and ensure long-term durability, giving you peace of mind as you deploy your automation solutions.

The boards come with a user-friendly interface that includes RGB WS2812 LEDs, buzzers, and network indicators. You can control the boards via a mobile app, web browser, or even SMS, providing you with multiple options to manage your systems conveniently. Whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go, you can easily monitor and control your devices, ensuring they operate as intended.

Designed for secure installation, the boards come with a rail-mounted ABS plastic enclosure, ensuring they are both durable and easy to install in various settings. This design not only protects the internal components but also makes it easy to mount the boards in different environments, from industrial settings to home automation systems.

Elevate your automation and IoT projects with the NetRelay Series, and experience the perfect blend of performance, connectivity, and reliability. Whether you’re a hobbyist looking to automate your home or a professional working on complex industrial systems, these advanced relay boards offer the features and flexibility you need to succeed.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.

