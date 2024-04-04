New Arduino PLC Starter Kit designed for industrial automation solutions

The official Arduino development team of this week announced the launch of a new Arduino PLC Starter Kit for industrial automation applications. The Arduino PLC Starter Kit has been launched to address the educational gap in practical, industry-relevant skills in the field of industrial automation. The kit is designed to provide a comprehensive learning experience for vocational and university students aspiring to careers in manufacturing.

Arduino Opta mini PLC

At the core of the Arduino PLC Starter Kit lies the Arduino Opta mini PLC, a state-of-the-art microcontroller that serves as the brain of your automation projects. This powerful device boasts seamless WiFi connectivity, enabling you to remotely monitor and control your systems with ease. Under the hood, the Arduino Opta mini PLC is powered by the robust STM32H747XI dual-core Arm Cortex-M7 + M4 MCU, ensuring reliable performance and lightning-fast processing speeds. This advanced architecture allows the kit to handle complex automation tasks effortlessly, providing you with a realistic experience of industrial-grade systems.

Beginners and Experienced users

The Arduino Opta mini PLC is designed with both beginners and experienced users in mind. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive programming environment make it accessible to those new to automation, while its advanced features and expandability cater to the needs of seasoned professionals. Whether you’re just starting your journey in industrial automation or looking to enhance your existing skillset, the Arduino Opta mini PLC is the perfect companion for your educational and professional endeavors.

Included Explore PLC Course

To ensure a well-rounded educational experience, the Arduino PLC Starter Kit priced at €353 includes the immersive ‘Explore PLC’ course, a comprehensive 20-hour program designed to take you from beginner to proficient in industrial automation. This meticulously crafted course covers a wide range of topics, starting with the fascinating history of PLCs and their evolution over time. You’ll gain a deep understanding of how these devices have revolutionized manufacturing and learn about their critical role in modern industrial systems.

The course delves into the intricacies of Modbus RS-485 communications, a widely-used protocol in industrial automation. You’ll discover how Modbus enables seamless communication between PLCs and other devices, allowing for efficient data exchange and system integration. Through hands-on exercises and practical examples, you’ll master the art of configuring and troubleshooting Modbus networks, a skill highly sought-after in the industry.

As you progress through the ‘Explore PLC’ course, you’ll tackle the complexities of integrating PLCs with various industrial systems. From sensors and actuators to HMIs and SCADA systems, you’ll learn how to seamlessly connect and control a wide array of devices. The course covers real-world scenarios and best practices, ensuring that you’re well-prepared to face the challenges of industrial automation head-on.

Simulating Real-World Scenarios with Digital I/O

To deepen your understanding of industrial systems and gain practical experience, the Arduino PLC Starter Kit features advanced digital input and output simulators. The DIN Simul8, a compact device equipped with 8 switches, allows you to simulate various power control scenarios. By manipulating these switches, you can observe how the PLC responds to different input conditions and learn how to optimize your automation routines.

Complementing the DIN Simul8 is the DIN Celsius, a temperature simulation device that comes with a resistor array and a precise temperature sensor. This powerful tool enables you to explore the world of temperature monitoring and control, a critical aspect of many industrial processes. By experimenting with different temperature settings and observing the PLC’s response, you’ll gain valuable insights into system behavior and learn how to implement effective temperature control strategies.

These digital I/O simulators provide a safe and controlled environment for you to test your automation programs and refine your skills. They offer a realistic representation of industrial systems, allowing you to encounter and overcome challenges similar to those faced by professionals in the field. Through hands-on experimentation and problem-solving, you’ll develop a deep understanding of how PLCs interact with various input and output devices, setting you up for success in real-world automation projects.

Unleashing Your Programming Potential with the Arduino PLC IDE

Programming proficiency is a cornerstone of industrial automation, and the Arduino PLC Starter Kit empowers you to master this essential skill. The kit includes the cutting-edge Arduino PLC IDE, a powerful integrated development environment that supports five programming languages as per the IEC 61131-3 standard. This versatility allows you to choose the language that best suits your needs and preferences, whether it’s Ladder Diagram (LD), Function Block Diagram (FBD), Structured Text (ST), Instruction List (IL), or Sequential Function Chart (SFC).

The Arduino PLC IDE is designed to streamline your programming workflow and enhance your productivity. It seamlessly integrates with the advanced Arduino IDE 2, which boasts a range of features that elevate your coding experience. With improved performance, an intuitive user interface, and helpful tools like autocompletion and an integrated debugger, you’ll be able to write, test, and deploy your automation programs with unparalleled efficiency.

Arduino Industrial Automation

One of the standout features of the Arduino PLC IDE is its extensive library of pre-built functions and modules. These ready-to-use components cover a wide range of automation tasks, from basic input/output handling to complex control algorithms. By leveraging these libraries, you can quickly prototype and implement sophisticated automation solutions, saving valuable time and effort.

The Arduino PLC IDE also offers seamless integration with the Arduino Cloud, a powerful platform that extends the capabilities of your automation projects. With the Arduino Cloud, you can remotely monitor and control your PLC, access real-time data, and collaborate with other users. This cloud connectivity opens up a world of possibilities, enabling you to build smart, connected automation systems that can adapt to changing conditions and optimize performance.

The Arduino PLC Starter Kit is an indispensable tool for vocational and university-level education, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. It provides a comprehensive learning experience that equips you with the skills and confidence needed to excel in the field of industrial automation. Whether you’re a student, a hobbyist, or a professional looking to upskill, this kit is your gateway to a successful career in this exciting and rapidly-evolving industry.

Now available for order, the Arduino PLC Starter Kit is your stepping stone into the transformative world of industrial automation. With its powerful hardware, immersive educational content, and cutting-edge software tools, this kit unlocks the door to a future filled with endless possibilities. Embrace the opportunity to master the skills that will shape the factories of tomorrow and embark on a journey of innovation, creativity, and technological excellence with the Arduino PLC Starter Kit.

Arduino PLC Starter Kit Contents :

20 hours of in-depth lessons — Explore the world of programmable logic control with the ‘Explore PLC’ course. The course has been created by educators and covers all the essential contents including the history of programmable logic controllers, Modbus RS-485 communications, and how PLCs integrate with industrial simulated systems.

— Explore the world of programmable logic control with the ‘Explore PLC’ course. The course has been created by educators and covers all the essential contents including the history of programmable logic controllers, Modbus RS-485 communications, and how PLCs integrate with industrial simulated systems. Arduino Opta WiFi — Built with industrial IoT capabilities, our versatile and easy-to-use micro PLC offers real-time control, monitoring, and predictive maintenance for a variety of applications. Based on the existing Arduino Opta WiFi, it includes the STM32H747XI dual-core Arm® Cortex®-M7 +M4 MCU, making it exceptionally reliable and robust for your classroom.

— Built with industrial IoT capabilities, our versatile and easy-to-use micro PLC offers real-time control, monitoring, and predictive maintenance for a variety of applications. Based on the existing Arduino Opta WiFi, it includes the STM32H747XI dual-core Arm® Cortex®-M7 +M4 MCU, making it exceptionally reliable and robust for your classroom. Digital input and output simulators – The kit’s custom-designed hardware helps bring learning to life by allowing users to replicate real-world situations. The input simulator (DIN Simul8) includes 8 switches and power control, while the output simulator (DIN Celsius) features a resistor array and a temperature sensor.

– The kit’s custom-designed hardware helps bring learning to life by allowing users to replicate real-world situations. The input simulator (DIN Simul8) includes 8 switches and power control, while the output simulator (DIN Celsius) features a resistor array and a temperature sensor. Arduino PLC IDE — Our popular programming tool, Arduino PLC IDE, makes programming simple. Choose from any of the five programming languages defined by the IEC 61131-3 standard (Ladder, Functional Block Diagram, Structured Text, Sequential Function Chart, or Instruction List) to quickly code a range of PLC applications

— Our popular programming tool, Arduino PLC IDE, makes programming simple. Choose from any of the five programming languages defined by the IEC 61131-3 standard (Ladder, Functional Block Diagram, Structured Text, Sequential Function Chart, or Instruction List) to quickly code a range of PLC applications Arduino IDE 2 — Another benefit of the kit is that it can be programmed using our powerful IDE 2. A step up from the classic Arduino IDE, the Arduino IDE 2 offers increased performance, an improved user interface and other new features, such as autocompletion and a built-in debugger.



