AAEON GENE-EHL7 3.5-inch Single Board Computer (SBC) mini PC

The world of embedded solutions has seen a new arrival with the launch of AAEON’s new Single Board Computer (SBC), the GENE-EHL7. AAEON, a provider of embedded solutions, has added this innovative product to its 3.5″ SubCompact Board product line, offering a host of features aimed at smart retail, smart city, and industrial automation solutions.

The GENE-EHL7 is a 3.5-inch Single Board Computer (SBC) mini PC that stands out for its power-efficient platform. It is available in models featuring Intel Atom x6000E series, Pentium, and Celeron N and J series Processors. This efficient processor selection offers a low-cost lifecycle, making it a cost-effective choice for businesses.

One of the defining features of the GENE-EHL7 is its ability to provide three configurable simultaneous displays. This is made possible via HDMI, DP, LDVS, and eDP interfaces. This feature makes the board particularly suitable for point-of-sale (POS) and kiosk equipment, where multiple displays are often required for effective customer interaction.

AAEON GENE-EHL7 3.5-inch SBC PC

Security, a key concern in today’s digital age, is well-addressed by the GENE-EHL7. It features optional TPM 2.0 for enhanced security, a critical element for protecting data while in transit. This is particularly important in smart city infrastructures where sensitive data is frequently transferred.

DDR4 3200MHz SODIMM x 1, up to 32GB

HDMI 1.4 x 1, DP 1.4 x 1, LVDS/eDP x 1

GbE x 2, SATA 6.0 Gb/s x 1, GPIO x 8-bit

USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2, USB 2.0 x 4, RS-232/422/485 x 1, RS-232 x 1

Mini PCIe Card x 1, M.2 2230 E-Key x 1, M.2 2280 M-Key x 1

The GENE-EHL7’s connectivity options are also worth noting. It is equipped with dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. These features make it an ideal choice for networking and data collection tasks in a smart city infrastructure, where reliable and high-speed data transfer is a necessity.

Moreover, the board supports Wi-Fi module expansion via its M.2 E-Key and offers flexible storage capacity. This makes it a suitable option for edge computing, where storage flexibility and wireless connectivity are key requirements.

In the context of Industry 4.0, the GENE-EHL7 is well-equipped to meet the demands of modern industrial automation. It comes with two COM connectors, an 8-bit GPIO, and SMBus. These features make it well-suited to programmable logic controller (PLC) use, a key component of Industry 4.0.

The GENE-EHL7 is now in mass production and available for order. Pricing details are made available on the eShop, making it easy for interested parties to make informed purchase decisions.

AAEON's new GENE-EHL7 is a versatile and power-efficient addition to the 3.5″ SubCompact Board product line. Its rich feature set, including efficient processor selection, multiple display configuration, enhanced security, robust connectivity, and Industry 4.0 readiness, make it a compelling choice for businesses in the realm of smart retail, smart city, and industrial automation.



