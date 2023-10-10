X1 X86 single board computer (SBC) emulation and gaming tested

The Youyeetoo X1 X86 Single Board Computer (SBC) is a compact yet powerful device that has been making waves in the tech world. This tiny SBC, roughly the size of your palm, is powered by an Intel 11th Generation 4 Core CPU N5105, capable of reaching speeds up to 2.90GHz. Despite its small size, the X1 is a powerhouse, capable of running full-featured versions of Windows 11 or Linux, depending on the user’s preference. This makes it a versatile tool for a variety of applications, from industrial controls to hobbyist projects.

One of the standout features of the X1 is its ability to support up to 16GB RAM. This is a significant amount of memory for a device of its size, enabling it to handle demanding tasks with ease. This includes running indie games and even more resource-intensive titles like Skyrim. Furthermore, the X1 has demonstrated impressive performance in emulation, handling platforms like N64, Sega Saturn, PSP, Gamecube, and Wii without a hitch.

X1 X86 mini PC

The X1 is not just a gaming and computing powerhouse; it also excels as a media center. It supports 4K video streaming, making it an excellent choice for users who want to enjoy high-definition content. Moreover, it supports dual 4K HDR and offers three-way video output through HDMI 2.0, Micro HDMI 2.0, and MIPI-DSI. This allows users to set up multiple displays for different purposes, such as work, entertainment, and personal use.

Wireless connectivity is another area where the X1 shines. It comes with an M.2 E key extension, supporting WiFi (2.4G/5G) and Bluetooth dual band. It is compatible with WIFI5+BT5.0 and WIFI6+BT5.2, and even supports 4G LTE. This extreme scalability ensures that users can stay connected, whether they are indoors or outdoors.

Single board computer

The X1 also features a Gigabit WAN port and supports a 24W PoE (802.3AT) power supply as standard. This can be upgraded to a 60W/72W PoE high power supply module for more demanding applications. This feature is particularly useful for industrial applications, as it simplifies deployment and reduces costs.

Despite its compact size, the X1 is packed with a rich array of peripheral interfaces. It includes USB 3.0 x2, USB2.0 x2, UART x3, IIC x1, SPI x1, GPIO x5, and RTC x1. This wide range of interfaces opens up a world of possibilities for users, allowing them to connect a variety of devices and components to the X1.

The X1 also offers multiple audio input/output options. It features a 3.5mm microphone/headphone combo connector, an analogue MIC input, and an 8Ω 3W SPK output. With just a few additional components, users can even build an AI voice interaction system.

The Youyeetoo X1 X86 Single Board Computer is a small but mighty device that offers a wealth of features and capabilities. Whether you’re a hobbyist, a DIY enthusiast, or a professional looking for a cost-effective solution for industrial controls, the X1 is a compelling choice. Its powerful performance, versatile operating system support, impressive media capabilities, and rich array of interfaces make it a standout in the world of single board computers.



