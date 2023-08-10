YY3568 ARM mini PC runs Linux or Android

In the realm of single board computers (SBC), YouYeeToo has unveiled a new development board: the all-new YY3568 SBC. This innovative piece of technology is powered by the RK3568 Arm SOC and boasts up to 16GB of RAM. It’s a versatile machine, capable of running both Android and Linux, making it a powerful tool for developers and tech enthusiasts alike.

The YY3568 ARM Development Board is based on the Rockchip RK3568 Quad Core A55, a processor designed specifically for AIOT. This board is not only powerful but also customizable, with RAM and storage options ranging from 2/16GB to 4/32GB. It also features a variety of SoM connectors, including MXM 3.0 and 314Pin, and supports WIFI & BT via M.2 E-Key PCIe 2.0.

ARM PC runs Linux or Android

The 30Pin pins provide a range of functionalities, including general-purpose input and output pins (GPIO), SDMMC2 expandable emmc/SD, SPDIF for digital audio output, ADC acquisition level, and two MULTI expansion USB3.0 OT G/ SATAO and USB3. O HOST/SATAI/QSGMII/SGMII. The board also includes an ESD protection device to extend the life of components and prevent damage from electrostatic discharge.

The YY3568 SBC is equipped with a variety of ports and connectors, including eDP x1, MIPI DSI x1, HDMI 2.0 x1, USB 3.0 x2, USB 2.0 x2 (Type-A), OTG, USB 2.0 x2 (PIN), and a 30PIN GPIO. It also features UART x5, I2C x2, ADC x4, CAN x1, MIC x1, and more. The power supply is a 12 ~19V DC Jack (5.5/2.1mm), and the system supports Android 11, Debian 10, and OpenHarmony.

The YY3568 SBC is equipped with dual gigabit self-adaptive RJ45 Ethernet ports, enabling dual network port access and data transmission from internal and external networks, thereby improving network transmission efficiency.

The RK3568 quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor, with its brand new ARM v8.2-A architecture, can reach frequencies up to 2.0GHz, offering improved efficiency. The 22nm lithography process ensures low power consumption and high performance.

RK3568 quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor

The M.2 PCle3.O (expandable NVMe SSD) allows for connection to NVMe protocol SSDs for storage. It can also connect to a 4G module via an adapter board, offering higher communication rates, larger capacity, and lower delay.

The YY3568 SBC supports a variety of expansion interfaces, including SATA3.O, PCle3.O, 12C, CAN, UART, MIPI-CSI,MIPI-DSI, USB3.0, USB2.O, and GPIO. It also supports 4K@60fps H.265/H.264/VP9/VP8 video decoding and 1080p@100fps H.265/H.264/VP9 video encoding, simultaneous decoding of multiple video sources, and dynamic code rate, frame rate, and resolution adjustment.

The onboard multi-channel display output interface can realize multi-screen different display2*DSl, 1 *HDMI (4K@60fps), eDP. The YY3568 SBC is a powerful, versatile, and customizable tool for developers and tech enthusiasts, offering a range of features and capabilities that set it apart in the world of single board computers.

Source: YouYeeToo : ETA Prime



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals