Tinker Board 3N Internet of Things development board

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), ASUS IoT has made a significant stride with the launch of its Tinker Board 3N series. This Arm-based single-board computer (SBC) is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and adaptability in the IIoT era.

The Tinker Board 3N series is a versatile platform, supporting a range of operating systems including Linux Debian, Yocto, and Android. This flexibility, coupled with a rich I/O, makes it a robust tool for a variety of IIoT projects. The series is designed with system integration, adaptability, and expandability in mind, making it a perfect fit for diverse IIoT applications.

At the heart of the Tinker Board 3N series is a 64-bit, quad-core Arm Rockchip RK3568 processor. This powerful component delivers up to 17% higher GPU performance and a remarkable 31% increase in total UX score. This significant boost in performance underscores the series’ capability to handle demanding tasks efficiently.

The 3N series is not just about performance; it’s also about resilience. With an optimized thermal design and an operating-temperature range of -40 to 85°C, the series is designed to function efficiently in challenging environments.

The series is equipped with PoE, LVDS, COM, and CAN bus interfaces, along with M.2 E and M.2 B slots for WiFi 5/6 and 4G/5G expansion modules. This makes the 3N series a highly adaptable solution for various connectivity needs. Furthermore, the series supports FHD output via dual channels, making it suitable for multiple display solutions.

The 3N series comes in three versions: Tinker Board 3N PLUS, Tinker Board 3N, and Tinker Board 3N LITE. Each version is designed to cater to different user needs, offering a range of options for IoT developers.

One of the standout features of the 3N series is its support for firmware over the air (FOTA) for both Android and Linux. This ensures regular software updates and system maintenance, keeping the series up-to-date and reliable.

ASUS Tinker Board 3N specifications :

64-bit, quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor, built on the Arm v8 architecture

Dual LAN built in, and PoE PD supported via expansion module

4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 supported via expansion module

LVDS, eDP, COM and CANbus embedded and industrial interfaces supported

Wide -40 to 85°C operating-temperature range

Linux Debian, Yocto and Android operating systems supported

The Tinker Board 3N series by ASUS IoT is a powerful, adaptable, and resilient platform for the IIoT era. Its rich features and robust performance make it a compelling choice for developers and businesses alike. To learn more about the new development board and purchasing options jump over to the official ASUS website by following the link below.

Source: Asus



