Linux Debian 12 Bookworm released for free to use, modify and distribute

The Debian Project, one of the leading free software communities, has introduced the newest iteration of its stable OS, the Debian 12 Bookworm. The release was rolled out after an intensive development period of one year, nine months, and twenty-eight days. Debian is made of free and open source software and will always be 100% free. Free for anyone to use, modify, and distribute.

Debian 12 Bookworm is designed to cater to a wide range of computing needs. Whether you’re using it for a compact netbook or a powerful cluster system, the versatility of Debian 12 ensures that it fits like a glove. But that’s not all! If you’re wondering how the Debian Project managed to deliver such a diverse solution, let’s delve a bit deeper into the details.

The new Debian version comes with an expansive software repository. It includes over 64,419 packages, adding more than 11,089 new ones into the mix. You will be pleased to know that obsolete packages have been cleared, with over 6,296 being pruned. The Debian team has updated a whopping 43,254 packages in this release alone.

Enhancing the User Experience

Do you fancy a sleek interface? Debian 12 Bookworm has you covered. It ships with a choice of desktop environments, ranging from Gnome 43 to KDE Plasma 5.27, LXDE 11, LXQt 1.2.0, MATE 1.26, and Xfce 4.18. Each environment provides a unique user experience, letting you choose the one that suits your workflow best.

For all the international users, this release has more translated man pages than ever before. Languages include, but are not limited to, Czech, Danish, Greek, Finnish, Indonesian, Macedonian, Norwegian (Bokmål), Russian, Serbian, Swedish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. German users will especially appreciate the full translation of systemd man pages.

Simplifying Firmware Handling

In line with its 2022 General Resolution on non-free firmware, Debian introduced a separate archive area in Debian 12 Bookworm. This enhancement simplifies the segregation of non-free firmware from other non-free packages, creating a cleaner, more streamlined system.

Debian 12 Bookworm hasn’t forgotten the professionals and hobbyists out there. Debian Med Blend, for instance, introduces shiny-server, a package that facilitates the creation of scientific web applications using R. Similarly, Debian Astro Blend offers a one-stop solution for astronomers, with new software packages and improvements.

Secure Boot Support for ARM64

If you’re using UEFI-capable ARM64 hardware and you’ve been missing Secure Boot, you’ll be pleased to know that Debian 12 Bookworm reintroduces support for this feature. The Debian team recognizes the value of maintaining high-security standards in modern computing environments.

Software Packages

The new Debian version includes a plethora of updated software packages, offering the latest and greatest in open-source technology. For instance, it brings you Apache 2.4.57, BIND DNS Server 9.18, Cryptsetup 2.6, the GNU Compiler Collection 12.2, and the Linux kernel 6.1 series, to name just a few.

In conclusion, Debian 12 Bookworm embodies Debian’s commitment to providing a Universal Operating System. If you would like to improve your computing experience, this might just be the system upgrade you’re looking for. Simply follow the steps provided by the Debian Project to enjoy the benefits of Debian 12 Bookworm.

Source : D12B



