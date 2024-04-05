AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 processors with NPU’s for Industrial AI unveiled

AMD’s new Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series processors are set to spice up industrial artificial intelligence (AI) applications. By seamlessly integrating Neural Processing Units (NPUs), CPU, and GPU components, these processors enable enhanced AI performance in fields such as machine vision, robotics, and industrial automation. The Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series empowers industries to harness the full potential of AI at the edge, reducing reliance on cloud connectivity and fostering more efficient and intelligent operations.

Ryzen Zen 4 Architecture NPU Chips

At the heart of the Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series lies the Zen 4 architecture, delivering exceptional computing power with up to 8 cores and 16 threads. This robust architecture enables the processors to tackle complex tasks with ease, making them ideal for demanding industrial AI applications. Moreover, the series boasts improved energy efficiency, with scalable Thermal Design Power (TDP) profiles ranging from 15 W to 54 W. This flexibility ensures optimal performance while catering to the specific power requirements of various AI deployments.

Industrial AI

The Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series also supports rapid data transfer, featuring up to 20 lanes of PCIe Gen 4. This high-speed connectivity facilitates seamless communication between the processor and other system components, enabling faster processing and analysis of large datasets. Additionally, the processors are equipped with dual-channel DDR5 memory with Error-Correcting Code (ECC), ensuring enhanced data integrity and reliability in critical industrial environments.

Versatile Display Capabilities

Recognizing the importance of visual output in industrial settings, the Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series processors can power up to four 4K displays simultaneously. This capability allows for the creation of immersive and information-rich user interfaces, enhancing the overall user experience and facilitating effective monitoring and control of industrial processes.

Open Software Ecosystem

AMD’s commitment to an open software ecosystem is evident in the Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series. These processors support a wide range of popular operating systems and AI frameworks, including PyTorch and TensorFlow. This compatibility ensures that developers can leverage existing tools and libraries to create powerful AI applications tailored to their specific needs. Furthermore, the processors can utilize pretrained models from HuggingFace, simplifying the deployment of AI models and accelerating time-to-market for industrial AI solutions.

Collaborative Partnerships and Long-Term Reliability

To ensure broad product availability and support, AMD has forged strategic partnerships with leading Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) such as Advantech, ASRock, and iBASE. These collaborations foster a diverse platform ecosystem, enabling customers to choose from a wide range of solutions that best fit their unique requirements. By working closely with ODMs, AMD aims to accelerate the adoption of the Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series processors across various industrial sectors.

Recognizing the critical importance of reliability in industrial settings, AMD offers long-term design lifecycles for the Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series processors. This commitment to extended product availability and support instills confidence in customers, ensuring that their AI deployments can operate seamlessly over extended periods without the need for frequent hardware updates or replacements.

The launch of the Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series processors marks a significant milestone in the evolution of embedded computing. By harnessing the power of AI at the edge, these processors enable industries to unlock new levels of efficiency, intelligence, and innovation. With its cutting-edge features, robust performance, and unwavering reliability, the Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series is poised to transform the landscape of industrial AI, propelling businesses towards a smarter and more connected future.



