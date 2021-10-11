OnLogic Karbon 400 Series mini PC for industrial Edge, IoT applications

The new Karbon 400 Series of industrial mini PC systems unveiled this month by OnLogic is available into systems the Karbon 410 and Karbon 430. Both of which can be configured with either the Dual-Core Intel Atom X6211E or Quad-Core Intel Atom X6425E processors. The fanless rugged mini PC systems have been specifically designed for Industry 4.0 edge computing and industrial Internet of Things applications.

OnLogic Karbon 400 Series mini PC

– Dual-Core Atom x6211E or Quad-Core Atom x6425E CPU

– Up to 32 GB of DDR4 3200 Memory

– 2 USB 3.2 & 2 USB 2.0 ports

– 2 LAN with optional PoE+

– DisplayPort

– External SIM Slot

– Available 4G LTE

– Optional features: 2 COM and GPIO

The Karbon 430 model adds two additional M.2 2280 expansion slots, which can be used to equip additional storage, wireless connectivity or I/O. The Karbon 430 also offers an additional SIM card slot, enabling multi-carrier cellular connectivity configuration.

“In our testing, this latest generation of processors from Intel give the Karbon 400 series double the performance of the previous generation,” says Maxx Garrison, OnLogic Rugged Line Product Manager. “Customers have two options – the compact and cost-effective Karbon 410 with core IO and expandability, and the Karbon 430 with additional expansion for complex IoT deployments. Every project is different, so we planned ahead by making the Karbon 400 ready for 5G integration when that becomes a more readily available option. We also made sure the systems could accommodate multiple AI accelerators, which are increasingly valuable in machine learning applications.”

“Industrial IoT, edge computing and industrial automation projects are happening well outside traditional computing environments. The Karbon 400 Series is engineered for reliability in even the most challenging installation conditions, extreme temperatures and vibration prone locations. Combining innovative fanless cooling and flexible configuration options with advanced Intel® Atom® processing (formerly Elkhart Lake), Karbon 400 will help you advance your ideas, wherever they may take you.”

Source : OnLogic

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals