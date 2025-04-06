10 Game-Changing iOS 18.4 Shortcuts You NEED to Install NOW!

Apple’s iOS 18.4 introduces a suite of powerful shortcuts designed to enhance your interaction with apps and system settings. These tools aim to save time, reduce repetitive tasks, and boost productivity. By integrating these shortcuts into your daily routine, you can streamline processes and focus on what truly matters. The video below from iReviews gives us a look at 10 awesome shortcuts for iOS 18.4.

1. Voice Memos: Smarter Audio Management

The Voice Memos app now includes shortcuts that simplify audio management. With a single action, you can instantly clear deleted recordings without needing to navigate to the “Recently Deleted” folder. This not only saves time but also helps free up storage space. Additionally, a shortcut allows you to toggle between compressed and lossless audio formats. This feature provides flexibility, allowing you to prioritize either storage efficiency or high-quality sound, depending on your specific needs.

2. Safari: Enhanced Browsing Control

Safari introduces several shortcuts to optimize your browsing experience, making it more intuitive and personalized:

Automate tab-closing preferences, allowing you to choose whether tabs close after a day, a week, or a month, helping to reduce browser clutter.

Control how links open—whether in a new tab or in the background—for a browsing experience tailored to your habits.

Switch between search engines like Google, Bing, or Yahoo with a single shortcut, making it easier to adapt to your preferences.

Quickly update autofill settings for contact information and credit cards, making sure your data remains accurate and up-to-date.

Toggle between single-tab and tab-bar layouts, giving you the freedom to customize Safari’s interface to suit your preferences.

These shortcuts provide a more seamless browsing experience, saving you time and effort while making sure your browser adapts to your needs.

3. iMessage: Faster Access to Conversations

For iMessage users, a new shortcut allows you to jump directly into specific conversations. This feature is particularly useful for accessing ongoing chats without the need to scroll through your message list. Whether you’re coordinating with colleagues, catching up with friends, or managing group chats, this shortcut simplifies communication and ensures you can respond quickly and efficiently.

4. Reminders: Effortless Notification Management

The Reminders app now includes a shortcut that lets you mute notifications with a single tap. This feature is especially helpful during meetings, focused work sessions, or any time you need to minimize distractions. When you’re ready to re-engage, you can easily re-enable notifications, making sure that alerts align with your schedule. This shortcut helps you maintain focus without missing important updates.

5. Calendar: Tailored Event Alerts

Managing event notifications is now more convenient with a Calendar shortcut that allows you to set default alert times for events or birthdays. Whether you prefer reminders an hour before or a day in advance, this feature ensures you’re always prepared. By automating alert preferences, you can reduce the need for manual adjustments, keeping your schedule organized and stress-free.

6. Maps Shortcuts: Temporarily Removed

While Maps shortcuts were initially part of earlier beta versions of iOS 18.4, they were removed in the third beta release. Apple’s decision to temporarily remove these features reflects its commitment to refining functionality based on user feedback. It’s possible that these shortcuts may return in future updates, offering even more tools to enhance navigation and location-based services.

Why These Shortcuts Matter

The new shortcuts in iOS 18.4 are designed to enhance productivity by automating routine tasks and providing quick access to frequently used settings. Here’s how they can make a difference:

Save time by reducing the need to navigate through multiple menus and settings.

Streamline app configurations, creating a more efficient and personalized workflow.

Offer greater control over how you interact with apps and system features, adapting to your unique preferences.

Whether you’re managing audio files, customizing your browser, or fine-tuning notifications, these shortcuts provide practical solutions to everyday challenges. By incorporating them into your routine, you can focus on what matters most while letting your device handle repetitive tasks.

