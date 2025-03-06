iOS 18.4 Beta 2. Top 25 New Features and Improvements

Apple’s iOS 18.4 Beta 2 delivers a wide range of updates designed to enhance functionality, accessibility, and customization. With significant advancements in Visual Intelligence, app interfaces, and personalization tools, this release reflects Apple’s ongoing commitment to improving the user experience while integrating innovative technologies. The video below from 9to5Mac shows us a range of new features in the latest beta.

New Emojis: More Ways to Express Yourself

This update introduces seven new emojis, including a face with bags, fingerprint, leafless tree, root vegetable, harp, shovel, and splatter. These additions provide more creative ways to express emotions and ideas in digital conversations, enriching your messaging experience. Whether you’re sharing a mood or symbolizing a concept, these emojis expand your communication toolkit.

Enhanced Visual Intelligence

Visual Intelligence receives significant upgrades, offering improved object recognition and reverse image search capabilities. Now integrated with ChatGPT, this feature allows you to identify plants, animals, and objects while extracting actionable details. For instance, you can add events to your calendar directly from image metadata. Accessing this feature is more convenient than ever, with options to use the action button on compatible iPhones or a new Control Center shortcut for faster interaction.

Control Center Gets Smarter

The Control Center now includes a “Talk to Siri” shortcut, allowing you to activate Siri hands-free without pressing the side button. Additionally, a Visual Intelligence shortcut can be added to your lock screen, offering quicker access to this powerful tool. These updates make the Control Center more versatile and user-friendly, aligning with Apple’s focus on seamless functionality.

Streamlined Mail App Organization

The Mail app introduces updated category explanations, helping you better organize and manage your inbox. By making it easier to locate important emails, this improvement saves time and effort, making sure a more efficient email experience. Whether you’re sorting through work correspondence or personal messages, the enhanced organization tools simplify the process.

Spatial Gallery for Apple Vision Pro

For Apple Vision Pro users, the new Spatial Gallery app offers immersive augmented reality experiences. This feature highlights Apple’s growing focus on AR and its innovative approach to interacting with digital content. By blending the physical and digital worlds, the Spatial Gallery app opens up new possibilities for creativity and engagement.

Photos App: Advanced Editing and Organization

The Photos app now includes advanced retouching tools for cleaning up images, giving you greater control over photo editing. Additionally, you can reorder utilities and media types, making it easier to manage and organize your photo library. These updates enhance both the functionality and usability of the Photos app, catering to users who value precision and customization.

TV App Interface Tweaks

The TV app receives subtle yet impactful updates, including redesigned play and add buttons and more detailed episode information. These changes aim to improve your browsing and playback experience, making sure that finding and enjoying your favorite content is more intuitive and enjoyable.

Shortcut-Based App Customization

You can now adjust specific app settings, such as Safari’s search engine or News preferences, directly through shortcuts. This feature provides greater control over app configurations, streamlining the customization process. By simplifying access to these settings, Apple enables users to tailor their apps to suit their individual needs.

Priority Notifications for Better Focus

Notification management becomes more precise with app-specific toggles for priority notifications. This allows you to tailor alerts to your preferences, reducing unnecessary interruptions and helping you maintain focus. Whether you’re working or relaxing, this feature ensures that only the most important notifications reach you.

Apple Wallet: Simplified Navigation

Apple Wallet introduces a “More” button, consolidating access to orders, subscriptions, payments, and settings. This streamlined interface improves usability, making it easier to navigate and manage your digital wallet. By organizing key features in one place, Apple enhances the overall user experience.

Redesigned Adaptive Noise Control

AirPods users will notice a redesigned toggle for adaptive noise control. This update improves visual clarity and accessibility, making sure that adjusting noise settings is more straightforward. The redesign reflects Apple’s commitment to creating user-friendly interfaces across its ecosystem.

Crash Detection Feedback

Apple hints at a future feature allowing users to provide feedback on crash detection. This could help improve the accuracy and reliability of this critical safety tool, making sure it functions effectively in real-world scenarios. By involving users in the refinement process, Apple demonstrates its dedication to continuous improvement.

Improved Shazam Integration

Shazam benefits from machine learning advancements, offering faster and more accurate song recognition. This ensures a smoother experience when identifying music tracks, making it easier to discover and enjoy new songs. The improved integration highlights Apple’s focus on enhancing everyday tools.

Apple Maps Supports EV Charging Standards

Apple Maps shows signs of upcoming support for the NACS (Tesla-style EV charging standard). This move underscores Apple’s commitment to sustainability and supporting electric vehicle users. By incorporating EV charging standards, Apple Maps becomes a more valuable resource for eco-conscious drivers.

Speculation on Apple Gaming Platform

References found on Apple-related websites suggest the company may be developing a gaming platform or service. If true, this could mark Apple’s entry into the competitive gaming market, potentially offering new opportunities for gamers and developers alike. While details remain speculative, the possibility of such a platform adds an intriguing dimension to Apple’s ecosystem.

Refining Usability and Personalization

iOS 18.4 Beta 2 highlights Apple’s dedication to refining its ecosystem and introducing forward-thinking features. From enhanced Visual Intelligence to improved app interfaces and expanded emoji options, this update caters to diverse user needs. Whether you’re exploring immersive AR experiences with the Apple Vision Pro or customizing app settings through shortcuts, iOS 18.4 Beta 2 emphasizes usability, personalization, and technological innovation.

Source & Image Credit: 9to5Mac



