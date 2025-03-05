iOS 18.4 Beta 2: You Won’t Believe These 20 New Features

Apple has unveiled iOS 18.4 Beta 2, a feature-rich update that introduces over 20 enhancements aimed at improving customization, accessibility, and overall performance. This release not only refines the user experience but also sets the groundwork for future advancements in Siri and augmented reality. Below is an in-depth look at the most notable updates and how they can elevate your iOS experience in a new video from iReviews.

Notification Prioritization: Control What Matters Most

A standout feature in this update is the ability to prioritize notifications on an app-by-app basis. With this functionality, you can enable or disable priority alerts for specific apps, making sure that only the most critical notifications demand your attention. This streamlined control helps reduce distractions, allowing you to focus on what truly matters. Whether you’re working, studying, or simply trying to stay organized, this feature enhances productivity by tailoring your notification experience.

Visual Intelligence: Smarter Search and Interaction

Apple introduces “Visual Intelligence,” a powerful tool designed to transform how you interact with your device. Accessible through the Action Button, Control Center, or Lock Screen, this feature enables advanced searches and seamless content interactions. Whether you’re searching for specific files, identifying objects in photos, or navigating your device, Visual Intelligence offers a faster, more intuitive way to access information. This enhancement underscores Apple’s commitment to improving usability and efficiency.

App Store Downloads: Pause and Resume with Ease

Managing app downloads becomes more flexible with the new pause-and-resume functionality. This feature is particularly beneficial for users on limited data plans or those who need to prioritize certain downloads. By giving you greater control over your App Store activity, this update ensures a smoother and more efficient downloading experience, especially in scenarios where bandwidth management is crucial.

Photos App: Simplified Organization

The Photos app receives several updates aimed at improving media management. New “Recover All” and “Delete All” options in the Recently Deleted album make it easier to handle large batches of photos. Additionally, the ability to rearrange and reset folders in the Utilities section provides a more intuitive way to organize your media library. These updates are designed to save time and enhance the overall usability of the app, making it a more user-friendly tool for managing your memories.

Mail App: Tailored Notifications

The Mail app now offers customizable notification settings, allowing you to set unique alerts and sound preferences for your Primary Inbox. This ensures that you never miss important emails while keeping less critical messages unobtrusive. By providing personalized control over email notifications, this update makes it easier to stay on top of your communications without feeling overwhelmed.

New Emojis: More Ways to Express Yourself

iOS 18.4 Beta 2 introduces eight new emojis, expanding your options for creative expression. These additions offer fresh ways to communicate emotions and ideas in messages and on social media. Whether you’re crafting a text or posting online, these new emojis provide versatile tools for self-expression.

Shortcuts App: Expanded Automation

The Shortcuts app sees significant enhancements, allowing more in-app actions and settings adjustments. These updates pave the way for deeper Siri integration, allowing for app-specific commands that improve automation and efficiency. With these improvements, the Shortcuts app becomes an even more powerful tool for streamlining daily tasks and workflows.

Podcast App Fixes: Smoother Navigation

Apple has addressed several usability issues in the Podcast app, making sure that links to Notifications and Podcast Settings function as intended. These fixes result in a more seamless navigation experience, making it easier for podcast enthusiasts to enjoy their favorite content without interruptions.

Control Center: Improved Flashlight Adjustment

The Control Center now features an enlarged flashlight adjustment window, making it easier to fine-tune brightness levels. This small but practical change enhances usability, particularly in low-light conditions where precise control over the flashlight is essential. The update reflects Apple’s focus on refining everyday tools for greater convenience.

Apple Vision Pro App: Augmented Reality Integration

For Vision Pro users, Apple introduces a dedicated app that integrates augmented reality functionality into the iOS ecosystem. This addition represents a significant step forward in expanding Vision Pro’s capabilities, offering users a more immersive and interactive experience. By bridging the gap between AR technology and iOS, this update highlights Apple’s commitment to innovation in the augmented reality space.

Wallet App: Streamlined Financial Management

The Wallet app now includes a dropdown menu for managing orders, subscriptions, payments, and settings. This update simplifies navigation, making it easier to handle financial transactions and digital assets. By offering a more organized interface, the Wallet app becomes a more effective tool for managing your finances.

Siri Customization: More Personalization Options

Siri gains additional customization options, including settings for app access and Clips. These updates make Siri more versatile and better integrated into your daily iOS interactions. With these enhancements, Siri becomes a more personalized assistant, capable of adapting to your unique needs and preferences.

Performance Benchmarks: Reliable and Consistent

Performance benchmarks for iOS 18.4 Beta 2 reveal consistent single-core and multi-core scores compared to the first beta. This stability demonstrates Apple’s focus on maintaining high performance while introducing new features. The update ensures that users can enjoy a reliable and efficient operating system without compromising on speed or functionality.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next?

As the release of Beta 3 approaches, Apple is expected to focus on refining existing features rather than introducing a large number of new ones. This iterative approach ensures that the update remains stable and reliable as it moves closer to its final release. Users can look forward to a polished experience that builds on the strengths of iOS 18.4 Beta 2 while addressing any remaining issues.

Advance your skills in iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Features by reading more of our detailed content.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals