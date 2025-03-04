iOS 18.4 Beta 2: Diving Deeper into the Newest Features

Apple has officially released iOS 18.4 Beta 2 for developers, bringing a range of new features, refinements, and bug fixes. This update is designed to enhance functionality, improve system stability, and address performance issues across Apple’s ecosystem. Below is a detailed look from Brandon Butch at the most notable changes and their potential impact on your device.

Control Center Enhancements

The Control Center receives notable updates in this beta, reflecting Apple’s focus on usability and integration of advanced features. A new toggle for “Visual Intelligence” has been introduced under the renamed “Apple Intelligence and Siri” section, emphasizing Apple’s commitment to AI-driven functionality. For users of the iPhone 15 Pro series, the action button now supports quick activation of Visual Intelligence, offering faster access to this feature.

Additionally, the Control Center redesign includes updated glyph icons, providing a cleaner and more modern aesthetic. Even smaller elements, such as the “Ambient Sounds” icon, have been refined to ensure a cohesive and visually appealing interface.

Expanded Emoji Library

This beta introduces seven new emojis, expanding the ways users can express themselves. The additions include:

A tired smiley

Fingerprint

Splatter

Root vegetable

Leafless tree

Harp

Shovel and the Sark flag

These new emojis cater to a wider range of expressions and contexts, enhancing the diversity of Apple’s emoji set and providing users with more creative communication options.

App-Specific Improvements

Several built-in apps have been updated to improve usability and functionality, showcasing Apple’s attention to detail in refining the user experience. Key changes include:

App Store: Users can now pause and resume app downloads, offering greater control over download management.

Users can now pause and resume app downloads, offering greater control over download management. Mail App: A new explainer for the “Primary” inbox category has been added, along with quick toggles to streamline email organization.

A new explainer for the “Primary” inbox category has been added, along with quick toggles to streamline email organization. Photos App: Enhanced search capabilities and new options in the “Recently Deleted” section make it easier to recover or permanently delete items.

Enhanced search capabilities and new options in the “Recently Deleted” section make it easier to recover or permanently delete items. News+ Food Section: Stability improvements and a “More to Explore” feature now highlight categories like food and wine, with updated icons for smoother navigation.

Stability improvements and a “More to Explore” feature now highlight categories like food and wine, with updated icons for smoother navigation. Vision Pro: A new companion app for iPhone and the “Spatial Gallery” app for VisionOS expand the functionality of Apple’s Vision Pro ecosystem, further integrating it with iOS devices.

These updates demonstrate Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine its apps, making sure they remain intuitive and functional for a wide range of users.

Customizable Notification Settings

A new feature in the notification settings allows users to prioritize alerts from specific apps. This functionality helps you focus on the most critical notifications while keeping less urgent alerts unobtrusive. By allowing this toggle, users can tailor their notification experience to better suit their needs, enhancing productivity and reducing distractions.

Performance and Bug Fixes

iOS 18.4 Beta 2 addresses several bugs and performance issues, contributing to a more stable and reliable user experience. Key fixes include:

Resolved notification glitches that previously affected some users.

Improved functionality for Apple Intelligence features, making sure smoother performance.

Fixed app crashes in services like News+ and Apple Music.

Enhanced compatibility for the iPhone 16e, delivering a more seamless experience for users of this model.

Despite these improvements, some known issues persist. For example, Wi-Fi calling remains problematic for certain US Cellular users, and Apple Intelligence features continue to have limited functionality in non-English languages. These ongoing challenges highlight areas where further refinement is needed.

Future Updates and Release Timeline

Apple is expected to maintain its weekly beta release schedule, with the public release of iOS 18.4 anticipated in early to mid-April. This timeline aligns with Apple’s typical update cadence, making sure developers and users have ample time to test and adapt to the new features. Additionally, rumors suggest that an upcoming Apple product announcement may coincide with the release, potentially introducing new hardware or software innovations to complement the update.

Performance and Battery Life

Performance in this beta remains consistent, with bug fixes contributing to smoother app functionality and system stability. Battery life appears to be on par with previous updates, though ongoing testing will provide a clearer picture of its reliability across different devices. Users can expect a balanced experience, with no significant changes to battery performance reported so far.

Refining the iOS Experience

iOS 18.4 Beta 2 delivers meaningful updates that enhance the overall user experience. From Control Center improvements and expanded emoji options to app-specific refinements and customizable notifications, this release underscores Apple’s dedication to evolving its ecosystem. While some issues remain unresolved, the update sets the stage for a polished public release, making sure users benefit from a more refined and feature-rich platform. Stay tuned for further developments as Apple continues to innovate and improve its software offerings.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



