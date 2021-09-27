HyperX Cloud Flight PlayStation and CloudX Stinger Core Xbox wireless gaming headsets

HyperX has this week introduced its new PlayStation and Xbox wireless gaming headsets in the form of the HyperX Cloud Flight for the PlayStation platform and the aptly named CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headsets for the Xbox platform. Available for £99.99, the HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset offers console gamers a 2.4GHz wireless connection and signature HyperX comfort with up to 30 hours of battery life. The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core gaming headset is priced at £89.99 and features 40 mm drivers and a range of 20 m and a battery life offering up to 17 hours of play.

HyperX Cloud Flight wireless PlayStation gaming headset

“The HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset offers a cord-free experience with a range of 20 metres2 and a battery life of up to 30 hours.1 The headset offers conveniently built-in control features to allow users to adjust LED effects, mic mute, power, and volume. Additionally, a detachable noise-canceling microphone with an LED mute indicator helps gamers communicate with squad mates.

The HyperX Cloud Flight headset takes comfort to the next level, utilising durable adjustable steel sliders on its headband and HyperX signature memory foam for extended gameplay. Cloud Flight offers a closed cup design, 50mm drivers for immersive in-game audio, and 90-degree rotating ear cups to allow gamers to rest the headset on their neck or shoulders in between games.

“We are proud to continue to expand our gaming headsets, offering more options that deliver the best experience for console gamers,” said Bianca Walter, Business Manager, HyperX EMEA. “The Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset offers users a stylish black design to match Sony PS5™ and PS4™ and delivers the comfort and style inherent in HyperX products.”

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Xbox headset

CloudX Stinger Core wireless version features a direct Xbox Wireless connection for high-quality wireless audio with just one button. CloudX Stinger Core utilises 40mm drivers to provide immersive audio with Windows Sonic, offering clear audio and enhanced bass to elevate gaming experiences.

“We are thrilled to expand our licensed Xbox gear line-up with the CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset,” said Bianca Walter, Business Manager, HyperX EMEA. “The CloudX Stinger Core wireless gives gamers and HyperX fans complete wireless freedom with the comfort and sound they expect from HyperX.””

Source : HyperX : PlayStation

