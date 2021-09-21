HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse with NVIDIA Reflex support

HyperX has unveiled a new gaming mouse this week in the form of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse which features an ultralightweight hex shell design, HyperFlex USB Cable, TTC Golden micro dustproof switches, Pure virgin-grade PTFE Skates, Grip tape included, Customizable with HyperX NGENUITY Software, Pixart 3335 Sensor and responsive split-button design.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste NVIDIA Reflex gaming mouse

The Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse features a honeycomb shell that makes the mouse lighter than a solid shell mouse, without sacrificing durability. The open mesh design also allows for better ventilation and airflow during those longer gameplay sessions and the lightweight mouse weighs just 59g. The HyperFlex USB Cable is made from light, flexible paracord material designed to reduce tension and resistance for easier mouse movement.

The low-friction 100% PTFE skates help provide an easy, effortless glide to make the mouse more responsive. There’s also a replacement set of skates included in case they wear out.

“The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is built for elite gamers looking to gain every fraction of a second possible in their quest to be the best. Weighing in at 59 grams, this full-featured, responsive honeycomb shell mouse has everything you need, just without the extra weight. TTC Golden micro switches provide satisfying, reliable clicks and are rated for 60 million clicks, so you won’t have to worry about missing inputs. The flexible HyperFlex USB cable and the virgin-grade PTFE skates work together to give you a smooth, easy glide to make dominating the game simple.”

Source : HyperX

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals