Blizwheel folding electric scooter from $199

Blizwheel is a truly compact folding electric scooter specifically designed to be convenient, fast and lightweight and has already blasted past its required pledge goal on Kickstarter this month. Blizwheel electric scooters are 70% lighter than average e-scooters which makes it easy to carry around and even faster to ride. Blizwheel is a 15.6-inch e-scooter that’s so compact, you can put it in your backpack or place it nicely in your desk drawer while you work.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $199 or £146 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Blizwheel folding electric scooter

“The Blizwheel e-scooter is fast, ultra light, and portable so you can take it with you everywhere. With its smooth ride and compact design, you’ll never have to worry about getting stuck in traffic or finding a parking space again. Getting from point A to B should be easy, and with Blizwheel, we believe we’ve changed the game.”

If the Blizwheel campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Blizwheel electric scooter project review the promotional video below.

“When you’re not riding around, you can leave Blizwheel standing without needing to hold it. So if you need to stop by a store or use your phone while waiting for the train, you can comfortably do so. Depending on your needs, Blizwheel can be folded completely to be carried around by its handle or halfway so you can tow it around on its wheel.”

“Tired of walking a long way for that “last mile”? Blizwheel can connect you much faster to your destination, after getting off at the bus stop, metro, or a distant parking lot. It’s also perfect to get around campus. Parking won’t be a problem – just fold it up and take it with you inside.”

