ASUS ROG Delta S wireless gaming headset with AI noise cancellation

This week the development team at ASUS ROG have unveiled a new addition to their growing range of gaming peripherals announcing the launch of the ROG Delta S. Gamers searching for a new wireless gaming headset should check out the latest ROG Delta S which features AI noise cancellation technology and AI beamforming microphones.

Together with 50 mm ASUS Essence drivers, USB-C 2.4 GHz technology and integrated antennas for almost instantaneous signal transmission up to a range of 25 m. The dual wireless modes provide connections using both wireless 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth which also provides a low-latency connection to ensure seamless audio, explains ASUS.

The Delta S Wireless offers up to 25 hours of battery life, with fast-charge support providing up to 3 hours of use with just a quick 15-minute charge

Wireless gaming headset

“The AI Beamforming Microphones inside the Delta S Wireless create an acoustic zone that targets a 40° area in front of the user’s mouth and filters out distracting background noise from other directions for clear voice pick-up. Additionally, AI Noise Cancelation reduces over 500 million types of background noise such as chatter, keyboard clatter and mouse clicks by up to 95%.

Together, these technologies enable a clearer and more natural representation of the human voice with minimal distortion. The concealed microphone design provides a workaround to common boom mic problems like popping and bad positioning. This enables the Delta S Wireless to deliver high-quality voice communication paired with comfort and style, making it ideal for gaming and streaming.”

“The Delta S wireless gaming headset is able to provide a balanced sound signature with more depth and texture, compared to standard headsets. It features exclusive 50 mm ASUS Essence drivers in each ear cup for more detailed audio without distortion.

The drivers are tilted 12° to channel audio directly into the ear canal for better sound and comfort. In addition, an airtight chamber design delivers more stable, richer sound. To top it all off, ROG Hyper-Grounding technology uses a multi-layer printed circuit board and a special layout to prevent electromagnetic interference to deliver purer, noise-free audio.”

Source : ASUS

