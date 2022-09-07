HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 affordable gaming headset $50

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset is now available to purchase and is equipped with large 50 mm drivers together with an affordable $50 price point. Weighing in at under 300g the second generation Cloud Stinger headset builds on the original while “refining them to meet an even wider range of gamers needs” says HyperX.

The Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset offers comfort and durability and features soft memory foam and “premium leatherette”, together with DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio for improved 3D audio spatialization and localization accuracy.

“With a new design and 2 years of DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, the Cloud Stinger 2 keeps the fundamentals of the Cloud Stinger and refines it. Still weighing in at under 300g, the Cloud Stinger 2 is lightweight, but also still packs a hefty audio punch. Get a wide frequency response so you will not miss important audio cues that give your opponents away. It also does not skimp on comfort, with soft memory foam and premium leatherette designed for all-day gaming. “

Affordable gaming headset

“Gamers will appreciate HyperX’s passion for its craft, which shows up in quality-of-life features like rotating earcups that make it easy to take a break, or the swivel-to-mute microphone that makes muting your mic simple and obvious. Its swivel-to-mute mic and volume controls are located on the headset, grouping all your most important audio functions right on your head for easy access. The passively noise-cancelling microphone is flexible, so you can precisely position it to give you clear communication with your team.”

“Bringing a new and improved addition to our popular selection of Stinger headsets, we are excited to expand the lineup with the Cloud Stinger 2,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “Offering another top-quality headset option packed with impressive features for both function and comfort, Cloud Stinger 2 stays true to its lightweight predecessors’ quality and comfort at a low price point – now with DTS Headphone:X audio for more enhanced in-game immersion.”

Source : HyperX

