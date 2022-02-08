How to use wireless charging on the iPhone

Apple’s most recent iPhones come with wireless charging built-in, this is a really useful feature and a great way to charge your iPhone instead of having to plug the device in with a lightning cable.

The wireless charging feature has been available on Apple’s iPhone models for the last few years, you can see a full list of models that support the feature below.

How do I charge my iPhone wirelessly?

In order to charge your iPhone without any wires, you will need a compatible wireless charger, there are many different models of these available on the market today. You will also need an iPhone that supports this method of charging.

The first thing you need to do is connect your wireless charger to a power source, some of the wireless chargers available will come with a power adapter. Some of them don’t so will need a compatible charger, normally a USB charger.

Once you have connected your wireless charger to the power source, you can then place your iPhone on top of the charger. If your device starts charging you will hear the charging sound and also see on handsets display that it is charging. There will be a lighting indicator in the status bar on the battery which confirms that the device is charging.

If you are using wireless charging on your smartphone, it may be a good idea to set up the Optimised Battery Charging feature on your handset. This can easily be done by going to Settings > Battery > Battery Health and then selecting Optimised Charging. This will ensure that you get the best battery life from your iPhone.

Which iPhone’s support wireless charging?

The wireless charging feature is supported on a wide range of Apple smartphones. This includes the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and XS Max, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. The iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 12, 12 Mini, and 12 Pro models, plus all of the iPhone 13 models.

As you can see there is a wide range of Apple iPhones that support wireless charging, there are many different wireless chargers available on the market to choose from. Apple’s iPhone support Qi wireless charging, so make sure that you purchase a compatible wireless charger to help you get the most out of charging your device.

You can find out more details about using this charging feature on your iPhone over at Apple’s website. We hope you find this guide helpful, if you have any questions or tips, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals