Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Deals: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, save 28%

By

4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

If you are looking for a charger for all of your gadgets, we have an awesome deal on the 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $35.99, it normally retails for $49.99.

Charge all personal devices in one handy location with this 4-IN-1 Wireless Charging Station. Recharge your phone, tablet, smartwatch, and earbuds wirelessly on one of the charging surfaces. Smartphones using fast charging are supported and the extra-large charging surface allows you to place your phone horizontally on top of this charging device. A dynamic LED light glows on the base, clearly indicating that devices are being charged.

  • Intelligent heat-protection technology. Provides temperature control, short-circut prevention, & more
  • Ultra-fast. Brings the best & fastest charging experience for your devices
  • Space-saving. Provides a safe charging space for your devices on your desktop
  • 4-in-1 charging device. Supports your phone, tablet, smartwatch, & airpods
  • LED light indicator. A soft LED light indicates when your phone is correctly aligned on the pad & charging

Specs

  • Color: white
  • Materials: ABS, PC
  • Dimensions: 1.3″H x 6.9″L x 3.3″W
  • Weight: 6.3lbs
  • Input: 9V/3-4A
  • Output
    • C1: 5V3A
    • A1: 5V3A
    • A2: 5V3A
    • Total output: 5V3A
  • Mobile phone output: 5W-7.5W-10W-15W
  • Light color: multicolor
  • Transmission distance: 2-6mm
  • Charging efficiency: 75%
  • Working frequency: 100-205KHZ

Includes

  • 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station (White)
  • Charging Cable
  • Charger Station
  • User Manual

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Filed Under: Deals

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets