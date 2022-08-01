Deals: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, save 28%

If you are looking for a charger for all of your gadgets, we have an awesome deal on the 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

Charge all personal devices in one handy location with this 4-IN-1 Wireless Charging Station. Recharge your phone, tablet, smartwatch, and earbuds wirelessly on one of the charging surfaces. Smartphones using fast charging are supported and the extra-large charging surface allows you to place your phone horizontally on top of this charging device. A dynamic LED light glows on the base, clearly indicating that devices are being charged. Intelligent heat-protection technology. Provides temperature control, short-circut prevention, & more

Materials: ABS, PC

Dimensions: 1.3″H x 6.9″L x 3.3″W

Weight: 6.3lbs

Input: 9V/3-4A

Output C1: 5V3A A1: 5V3A A2: 5V3A Total output: 5V3A

Mobile phone output: 5W-7.5W-10W-15W

Light color: multicolor

Transmission distance: 2-6mm

Charging efficiency: 75%

Working frequency: 100-205KHZ Includes 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station (White)

Charging Cable

Charger Station

User Manual

