240W dual LED display charging cable with 40Gbps data transfer

A new 240W dual LED display charging cable has been launched by a Kickstarter this month featuring an aluminum housing, nylon braiding and 250d fiber core specifically designed to provide extra strength and stop fraying or splits in the cable. The ERKAPO charging cable provides the latest Power Delivery 3.1 specification to enable up to 240 W with ‘Extended power range‘ (48V / 5A) and supports 40 Gbps data transfer throughput.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $29 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“ERKAPO with LED power display in both side. Then we are fully view of the charging speed and clearly get to know that if your laptop or cellphone is fast charging or not in Real-time. ERKAPO can monitor the charging power and adjusting current and voltage automatically which will get a lot of convenient in our lives.”

“ERKAPO has the latest Power Delivery 3.1 specification to enable up to 240 W with ‘Extended power range’ (48V / 5A). It can take the place of all existing, such as 140W, 100W, and 60W are backward compatible. Design for Switch, Steam Deck, smartphones including the Samsung S22, Google Pixel, LG, and more. ERKAPO is built to reliably deliver the power your digital life demands.”

With the assumption that the ERKAPO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the ERKAPO 240W dual LED display charging cable project view the promotional video below.

“ERKAPO supports 40 Gbps throughput, when sending mixed data. In contrast to USB3.1 Gen2, it allows tunneling of DisplayPort and PCI Express. Some of the key areas to achieve this are using a single USB-C connector type, while retaining compatibility with existing USB and Thunderbolt products.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the 240W dual LED display charging cable, jump over to the official ERKAPO crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





