Samsung One UI 5.1 lands on Galaxy S22, S21 and more

Samsung launched their One UI 5.1 with their new Galaxy S23 smartphone and now the update is being released for more devices.

The update is being released for the Galaxy S22 range, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy S21 series, and the Galaxy S22 series.

One UI 5.1 expands upon the recently upgraded camera features announced with the Galaxy S23 series. Galaxy users now have greater flexibility to create professional quality photos with Expert RAW4 features now available directly as part of the Galaxy Camera app. Simply select “More” while taking a photo to capture high-quality shots in their raw format. Additionally, enhanced AI-based Photo Remaster automatically improves deteriorated details of images by improving brightness, fine-tuning details and making color corrections even in backlit scenes. It also removes unwanted shadows and reflections for a picture-perfect photo.5

Samsung has long been focused on giving Galaxy users greater control over their devices by customizing various user interface aspects. One UI 5.1 delivers several exciting new features that allow people to fine-tune nearly every aspect of the mobile experience — from appearance, to communications, actions and more. Samsung introduced new features that can understand how devices are used and make recommendations accordingly. For example, the new dynamic weather widget analyzes current conditions and creates a custom design that reflects the climate. Modes and Routines have expanded to enable custom wallpapers, ringtones, touch sensitivity and fonts that can personalize specific activities for even more convenience. One UI 5.1 also improves the Smart suggestions widget7 by adding the ability to recommend Spotify8 tracks and playlists based on users’ activities, such as music for road trips or relaxing.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung One UI 5.1 and the range of devices will be available over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





