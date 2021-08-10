How to use the Spotify Web Player

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services and it is available as an app on multiple devices and also as the Spotify Web Player.

The Spotify Web Player lets you stream music from Spotify direct in your web browser and it can be used on a wide range of device.

The devices it supports includes Apple’s Macs, PC’s, tablets and many more basically anything that uses a web browser can be used to stream music on Spotify.

Spotify will work with a wide range of browsers, this includes Mozilla’s Firefox, Apple’s Safari, Google’s Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera and many more browsers.

How do I use the Spotify Web Player?

To use the web player to stream music you will need to sign up for a Spotify account. There are two options for the accounts a free one which is supported by adverts and a premium account. The premium account will cost you $9.99.

Once you have setup your account you can then use Spotify on the web, to do this you need to go to open.spotify.com in your web browser.

Once you have reached the URL above you will need to sign in with the account you created, you can then start to stream music direct on the web in your browser with Spotify.

The web based version of Spotify works exactly like the app and desktop versions of the software, you can see your Library, Playlists, Liked Songs and more. You can also use the web version to create new playlists and more.

We hope you will find this guide useful and helpful, if you have any questions on how to use Spotify on the web, please leave a comment below and let us know.

