How to fix Spotify not working on the iPhone

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming apps available on the iPhone, along with Apple’s own Apple Music, if you are having issues with the app not working on the iPhone, then this guide is designed to provide step-by-step instructions on how you can diagnose and fix any issues.

If Spotify is not working on your iPhone there are a number of different things that you can try to fix the problem on your device so you can get back to listening to your favorite tracks on the music streaming service.

1. Check your iPhone’s WiFi or Cellular connection

One of the most common issues that stop Spotify from streaming tracks on your iPhone is having an issue with your Internet connection, this can either be your WiFi connection or your cellular connection on your device.

To check your WiFi connection go to Settings > WiFi and make sure that you are connected to your WiFi network, if you are not then connect to the nearest one and see if this solves the problem.

If you are using Cellular for streaming rather than WiFi, you will need to make sure that your Cellular connection is working on your iPhone, to do this go to Settings > Mobile Data and then make sure that your connection is working. You can also scroll down and make sure that Mobile Data is enabled for Spotify.

Another quick way to check that you have an Internet connection is by opening up Safari and performing a quick search on Google, if it works then you have a working Internet connection.

2. Restart the Spotify app on your iPhone

Another way to quickly fix any streaming issues with Spotify on your iPhone is to restart the app. Close the app on your iPhone and then re-open it, this may quickly solve the issue on your device. If it has not then try the steps below to see if these will help fix the issue on Spotify.

The way that you close apps on your iPhone varies by the model, you can see full details on how to do this for the various models of the iPhone over at Apple’s website.

3. Install the latest version of the Spotify app

Another thing that could be causing an issue on your iPhone with Spotify if you are using an older version of the Spotify app on your device. It is worthwhile downloading the latest version of Spotify from the Apple app store as this may solve any potential issues as many app updates come with bug fixes and performance improvements.

To install the latest version of Spotify on your iPhone open the Apple App Store on your device and then search for Spotify, if you are now running the latest version of the app it will let you know that there is an update available. Select the update button and the latest version of the app will be installed on your device. You should also make sure you have the latest version of Apple’s iOS software installed, you can check this by going to Settings > General > Software update on your iPhone.

If this has not resolved the issue have a look at some of the further tips below.

4. Restart your iPhone

If you have tried all of the tips above and you are still having an issue with the Spotify app on your iPhone then you can try to restart your iPhone. This is a good way to solve many minor issues on your device.

The exact way that you will restart your iPhone differs slightly between models, on the latest handsets including the iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14, this can be done by pressing and holding the power button and either volume button until you see ‘Slide to power off’ press this and your device will shut down. Once it has shut down fully you can turn it back on again. To turn the iPhone back on press and hold the power button until you see the Apple logo, you can now let go and te device will reboot. You can find out how to restart your iPhone on different models over at Apple’s website.

5. Delete and re-install the Spotify app

Another thing that you can try is to delete the Spotify app on your iPhone and then re-install it, this may help in fixing the issue. Press and hold the Spotify App on your iPhone’s Home Screen until a pop-up menu appears.

At the top you will see the Remove App option, select this and you will then be given various options, the one you want to select is Delete App, this will remove the device completely from your iPhone. Now head on over to the Apple App Store and install the Spotify app on your iPhone. You will need to sign into you Spotify account again on your iPhone, hopefully, this has resolved the issue.

We hope that you find this guide on how to fix Spotify when it is not working on iPhone users, if you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Omid Armin





