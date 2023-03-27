How to right click on Mac Trackpads and Mice

If you have just purchased a new Apple Mac laptop and I am wondering how you can change settings on your Trackpad or mouse, this quick guide will show you how to write click on Mac and change several settings including tracking speed, haptic feedback, secondary clicks, Natural Scrolling and more. By default the right click mechanism is set to a gesture using two fingers when you take your Apple Mac laptop out-of-the-box and you will need to follow the instructions below to set it up to be able to use the right side of your trackpad as a secondary click.

How to right click on Mac

1. On your Apple Mac laptop or desktop, go to the Apple logo in the top left-hand corner of your screen and select System Settings

2. Scroll down until you see the option in the menu on the left-hand side for Trackpad

3. Under the option for Secondary Click, choose the option to Click In Bottom-Right Corner or Click In Bottom-Left Corner depending on your preference. This will allow you to use your trackpad in a similar way you use your mouse by using the right-hand side of it as the right click option.

Apple also makes it possible for you to change several settings on your Trackpad, whether it be integrated into your laptop or a separate control peripheral on your desktop similar to a mouse. Apple allows you to change how fast the on-screen pointer moves and when you move your finger across the trackpad and customize the gestures, you can use with it. All of which can be done under the Trackpad menu option, as explained above.

Tracking Speed allows you to set the pointer speed when you move it across the screen, the Click option can be adjusted to suit how firmly you must press the trackpad to make a Click selection. Apple also makes it possible for you to turn on Force Click and haptic feedback when you take actions for example, when carrying out a force click, you will feel a deeper click. With this option enabled, you will also feel tactile feedback when aligning objects in some applications such as Preview. You can also enable Tap to Click, allowing you to simply tap the trackpad to perform a click.

Trackpads can also be used for scroll and zoom and can be set to carry out different commands depending on the gestures you use. For example, Double-tap with two fingers to zoom in or out or use two fingers to rotate items on the screen. Apple also has a Natural Scrolling feature that can be reversed depending on your preference, allowing you to move the contents of a window in the same direction as your fingers or opposite.

Other Apple Trackpad gestures include :

Swipe between pages – Choose the gesture to use to move between pages in a document.

Swipe between full-screen applications – Choose the gesture to use to move between apps in full screen.

Notification Centre – Swipe left from the right edge of the trackpad to show the Notification Centre.

Mission Control – Choose the gesture to use to open Mission Control.

App Exposé – Choose the gesture to use to open Exposé.

Launchpad – Pinch your thumb and three fingers to display Launchpad.

Show Desktop – Spread your thumb and three fingers to reveal your computer’s desktop.

Apple Mouse, right click and options

If you are using an Apple Mouse, several options can be set similarly to that of the Apple Trackpad. Although you will need to remember to connect your mouse wirelessly to your Mac to make the changes possible. Once again, simply go to the Apple Logo located in the top left corner of your screen and select System Settings. Scroll down until you see the Mouse menu option, under which will be a number of options. Enabling you to change the double click and scroll speeds and change the mouse tracking speed to your preference to help improve your productivity and workflow.

If you are still experiencing issues setting up how to write click on Mac, it might be worth jumping over to the official Apple support website for more information or perhaps booking in an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative who can take you through the process in person.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals