VR drawing app Gesture VR launches Dec 6th

If you would like to improve your drawing skills, you might be interested in a new VR drawing application that will be launching in the first week of December 2022. Gesture VR provides a virtual studio in which you can undertake life, drawing in both 2D or 3D forms. Select from over 100 high-quality photogrammetry-scanned models and benefit from complete control of the lights, timers, and poses. Practice alone or group up with friends all in VR.

“The Drawings: Sketch in 2D on the paper pad, or draw in 3D in the space around you. Draw with pressure sensitivity to make your lines thicker/thinner and darker/lighter depending on how hard you push. If you make a mistake, use the eraser, or just work it into the piece! The paper pad and pencil can be scaled, rotated and repositioned for a more comfortable drawing experience and left-handed users can also find a toggle in the app settings.”

VR drawing

The Gesture VR virtual reality drawing application will be available to purchase from Steam in approximately three weeks time and has been created and published by indie studio Nick Ladd Art & Animation.

“The Models: Gesture VR features over 130 unique poses from over a dozen different models. These poses are 3D scans of real, professional models representing various age groups and body types. Toggle nudity on and off and get full control over the pose timers, lights and model rotation.”

“The Studio: Choose from three environments: the traditional art studio, the white void, and the black void. The traditional studio is modelled after actual figure drawing classrooms, complete with decorative objects that you can use to do studies. The white void was designed with 3D drawing in mind, giving you plenty of space to draw without any dark contrast that would hide your lines. And lastly, the black void which provides a distraction-free drawing experience which emphasizes the model silhouette against the black backdrop.”

Source : Steam





