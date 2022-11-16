ELAXO force feedback exoskeleton VR glove

A unique exoskeleton VR glove has been created called ELAXO, to provide force feedback when engaged in virtual reality, games and environments. The prototype has been demonstrated this week and features 3D printed parts and struts to provide force feedback on the wearers thumb and fingers. To do this, the VR glove requires 12 servos, 12 small DC motors, and three large DC motors. Each finger is also equipped with an infrared (IR) sensor and the entire mechanism is controlled using an Arduino Mega board.

“The Arduino powers the motors according to what happens in the VR world. For example, if a user tries to touch a stationary object, the motors on that finger might get full power to keep the joints from bending and to provide a feeling of solid resistance. Other actions, like rotating a knob, result in less resistance. By gaining granular control over the resistance of each joint, ELAXO can produce convincing force feedback. “

Exoskeleton VR glove

“Haptic feedback not only enhances immersion in virtual reality (VR) but also delivers experts’ haptic sensation tips in VR training, e.g., properly clamping a tenon and mortise joint or tightening a screw in the assembly of VR factory training, which could even improve the training performance.

However, various and complicated manipulation is in different scenarios. Although haptic feedback of virtual objects’ shape, stiffness or resistive force in pressing or grasping is achieved by previous research, rotational resistive force when twisting or turning virtual objects is seldom discussed or explored, especially for a wearable device. “

“Therefore, we propose a wearable device, ELAXO, to integrate continuous resistive force and continuous rotational resistive force with or without resilience in grasping and twisting, respectively. ELAXO is an exoskeleton with rings, mechanical brakes and elastic bands. The brakes achieve shape rendering and switch between with and without resilience modes for the resistive force.

The detachable and rotatable rings and elastic bands render continuous resistive force in grasping and twisting. We conducted a just noticeable difference (JND) study to understand users’ distinguishability in the four conditions, resistive force and rotational resistive force with and without resilience, separately. A VR study was then performed to verify that the versatile resistive force feedback from ELAXO enhances the VR experiences.”

Source : AB





