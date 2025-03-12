Boost Productivity: How to Use Split View on Mac

Split View on Mac is a highly practical feature that allows you to work with two apps side by side, making multitasking more efficient and intuitive. Whether you’re comparing documents, referencing data, or managing multiple tasks simultaneously, Split View helps you maximize screen space and streamline your workflow. The video below from Apple provides a step-by-step walkthrough on how to activate, customize, and exit Split View, along with tips to optimize your workspace and navigate between different spaces effectively.

How to Enter Split View

Activating Split View on your Mac is straightforward and can be done in just a few steps. Here’s how you can get started:

Using the Green Button: Hover your cursor over the green button in the top-left corner of an app window. A menu will appear with options such as “Tile Window to Left of Screen” or “Tile Window to Right of Screen.” Select the side where you want the app to appear. This action will automatically place the app in Split View mode.

Hover your cursor over the green button in the top-left corner of an app window. A menu will appear with options such as “Tile Window to Left of Screen” or “Tile Window to Right of Screen.” Select the side where you want the app to appear. This action will automatically place the app in Split View mode. Using Mission Control: Open Mission Control by swiping up with three or more fingers on your trackpad or pressing the Mission Control key on your keyboard. Drag an app window onto the thumbnail of a full-screen app in the Spaces bar. This will create a new Split View space.

Both methods allow you to quickly set up Split View, allowing you to organize your workspace efficiently and focus on your tasks without distractions.

Customizing Your Split View Layout

Once you’ve entered Split View, you can customize the layout to better suit your workflow. The flexibility of this feature makes it an essential tool for multitasking. Here are some ways to adjust your Split View setup:

Resize Windows: Drag the vertical separator bar in the middle of the screen to adjust the size of each window. This allows you to allocate more space to the app that requires greater focus.

Drag the vertical separator bar in the middle of the screen to adjust the size of each window. This allows you to allocate more space to the app that requires greater focus. Switch App Positions: Click and drag the toolbar of one app to the opposite side of the screen to rearrange the layout. This is particularly useful for maintaining a logical and intuitive workflow.

Click and drag the toolbar of one app to the opposite side of the screen to rearrange the layout. This is particularly useful for maintaining a logical and intuitive workflow. Replace an App: Hover over the green button of a new app and select “Replace Tiled Window” to swap it with one of the current apps in Split View. This feature makes it easy to adapt your workspace to changing priorities.

Hover over the green button of a new app and select “Replace Tiled Window” to swap it with one of the current apps in Split View. This feature makes it easy to adapt your workspace to changing priorities. Drag and Drop Content: Seamlessly move text, images, or files between the two apps in Split View. This functionality is especially helpful for tasks like editing documents, organizing files, or creating presentations.

These customization options allow you to tailor Split View to your specific needs, making sure that your workspace is both functional and efficient.

Switching Between Split View Spaces

If you’re working across multiple Split View spaces or desktops, macOS provides intuitive gestures to help you navigate without disrupting your workflow. Here’s how you can move between spaces:

Swipe Between Spaces: Use three or more fingers (or four fingers if drag lock is enabled) to swipe left or right on your trackpad. This gesture allows you to switch between Split View spaces and other desktops effortlessly.

This feature ensures smooth transitions between tasks, helping you stay organized and focused, even when managing multiple projects or workflows.

Exiting Split View

When you’re ready to return to your standard desktop setup, exiting Split View is quick and simple. Follow these steps:

Using Mission Control: Swipe up with three or more fingers on your trackpad or press the Mission Control key on your keyboard to open Mission Control. Locate the Split View space in the Spaces bar.

Swipe up with three or more fingers on your trackpad or press the Mission Control key on your keyboard to open Mission Control. Locate the Split View space in the Spaces bar. Exit Split View: Hover over the Split View space thumbnail and click the expand button in the top-left corner. This action will return the apps to their original windowed state on your desktop.

This straightforward process allows you to exit Split View without disrupting your workflow, making sure a seamless transition back to your regular desktop environment.

Why Split View Enhances Productivity

Split View is more than just a multitasking feature—it’s a powerful tool designed to help you make the most of your screen space and improve your workflow efficiency. By allowing you to work in two apps simultaneously, it eliminates the constant need to switch between windows, saving time and reducing distractions.

For professionals managing complex projects, Split View provides a clear and organized workspace, making it easier to compare data, draft reports, or collaborate on tasks. Students can benefit from Split View by balancing research and assignments, keeping reference materials and writing tools visible at the same time. Creative users can use it to edit content while previewing results in real-time.

By mastering Split View, you can unlock your Mac’s full potential, creating a more organized and productive workspace tailored to your unique needs.

