Bridge the Gap: 21 Easy Tweaks to Make macOS Feel More Like Windows

Transitioning from Windows to macOS can be a daunting task for many users, as the two operating systems have distinct differences in their user interfaces and functionalities. However, with a few simple adjustments and tweaks, you can make your macOS experience feel more familiar and comfortable, easing the learning curve and boosting your productivity. In the video below, Mac Vince explores 21 practical tweaks that will help you bridge the gap between Windows and macOS, making your transition smoother and more enjoyable.

Basic Tweaks for a Familiar Experience

Let’s start with some basic tweaks that will make your macOS environment feel more like home:

Maximize Windows : Change the double-click behavior on title bars to maximize windows. Go to System Preferences > Dock & Menu Bar and select “ Zoom ” under “ Double-click a window’s title bar .”

: Change the double-click behavior on title bars to maximize windows. Go to and select “ ” under “ .” App Snapping : Enable app snapping to screen edges for a more organized workspace. Use the built-in Split View feature or download third-party apps like Magnet for more flexibility.

: Enable app snapping to screen edges for a more organized workspace. Use the built-in feature or download third-party apps like for more flexibility. Keyboard Shortcuts : Adjust keyboard shortcuts for window management to match your preferences. Customize shortcuts in System Preferences > Keyboard > Shortcuts .

: Adjust keyboard shortcuts for window management to match your preferences. Customize shortcuts in . App Organization : Take advantage of the Stage Manager feature for better app organization. This tool helps you keep your workspace tidy by grouping apps and minimizing clutter.

: Take advantage of the feature for better app organization. This tool helps you keep your workspace tidy by grouping apps and minimizing clutter. Show Desktop : Create a customizable shortcut to quickly show your desktop. Set up a hot corner or use a keyboard shortcut in System Preferences > Mission Control .

: Create a customizable shortcut to quickly show your desktop. Set up a hot corner or use a keyboard shortcut in . Scroll Bars : Ensure that scroll bars are always visible for a more intuitive browsing experience. Go to System Preferences > General and select “ Always ” under “ Show scroll bars .”

: Ensure that scroll bars are always visible for a more intuitive browsing experience. Go to and select “ ” under “ .” Scrolling Direction : Adjust the scrolling direction to match what you’re used to on Windows. Change this setting in System Preferences > Trackpad > Scroll & Zoom .

: Adjust the scrolling direction to match what you’re used to on Windows. Change this setting in . Right-Click Functionality : Enable right-click functionality on your trackpad or mouse. Go to System Preferences > Trackpad > Point & Click and check “ Secondary click .”

: Enable right-click functionality on your trackpad or mouse. Go to and check “ .” Finder Path Bar : Use the Finder path bar for easier navigation through your files and folders. Enable it by selecting View > Show Path Bar in Finder.

: Use the Finder path bar for easier navigation through your files and folders. Enable it by selecting in Finder. Microsoft Apps : Download and install Microsoft apps from the App Store for automatic updates and a seamless experience. This includes Office 365 , OneDrive , and more.

: Download and install Microsoft apps from the App Store for automatic updates and a seamless experience. This includes , , and more. Default Web Browser: Change your default web browser to the one you prefer. Go to System Preferences > General and select your preferred browser from the dropdown menu.

Advanced Customizations for Power Users

For those who want to take their macOS customization to the next level, consider these advanced tweaks and tools:

Command X App : Add the familiar cut and paste shortcut to your macOS workflow. Download Command X from the App Store to enable this feature.

: Add the familiar cut and paste shortcut to your macOS workflow. Download from the App Store to enable this feature. Maccy : Improve your productivity with a clipboard history manager. Maccy allows you to access your clipboard history easily, saving you time and effort.

: Improve your productivity with a clipboard history manager. allows you to access your clipboard history easily, saving you time and effort. AltTab : Experience Windows-like app switching with previews using AltTab . This tool provides a familiar app-switching experience with visual previews, making it easier to navigate between apps.

: Experience Windows-like app switching with previews using . This tool provides a familiar app-switching experience with visual previews, making it easier to navigate between apps. Witch: Enhance your window management capabilities with Witch. This advanced tool offers previews and snapping layouts, making it easier to manage multiple windows and boost your productivity.

By implementing these basic tweaks and exploring advanced customization options, you can create a macOS environment that feels more familiar and user-friendly, easing your transition from Windows. These adjustments aim to replicate familiar functionalities and improve workflow efficiency, allowing you to focus on your work rather than struggling with a new operating system. Embrace these tweaks and tools to make your macOS experience more enjoyable and productive, bridging the gap between Windows and macOS.

Source & Image Credit: Mac Vince



