How to Use Hot Corners on Your Mac

If you’re looking to enhance your productivity and streamline your interactions with your Mac, mastering Hot Corners can be a game-changer. This feature, integrated into macOS, enables you to execute quick actions by simply moving your mouse to any of the four corners of your screen. Whether you’re a power user or just looking for ways to work more efficiently, setting up Hot Corners can save you a significant amount of time.

Setting Up Hot Corners

To get started, you’ll need to access your system settings, which is a straightforward process:

Access System Settings: Begin by clicking the Apple icon in the top-left corner of your screen. Select “System Preferences,” or “System Settings” for versions from 2023 onward. Navigate to Desktop & Dock Settings: Once in the system settings, look for “Desktop & Dock,” or “Desktop & Screen Saver” in older versions of macOS. Locate Hot Corners Settings: In the “Screen Saver” section, you’ll find a button labeled “Hot Corners…” located at the bottom right. Click this to proceed. Customize Your Corners: You’ll see a drop-down menu for each corner of your screen (top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right). Here, you can assign specific actions such as: Mission Control: Displays an overview of open windows.

Displays an overview of open windows. Application Windows: Shows all windows of a specific application.

Shows all windows of a specific application. Desktop: Clears the screen to reveal your desktop.

Clears the screen to reveal your desktop. Launchpad: Opens your application launcher.

Opens your application launcher. Notification Center: Provides access to your notifications.

Provides access to your notifications. Put Display to Sleep: Turns off your screen immediately.

Turns off your screen immediately. Lock Screen: Secures your screen quickly.

Secures your screen quickly. Start Screen Saver: Activates your screen saver.

Activates your screen saver. Disable Screen Saver: Prevents the screen saver from starting.

Prevents the screen saver from starting. No Action: Select this to disable any action for a specific corner. Use Modifier Keys (Optional): To avoid accidental activation of these corners, you can hold down a modifier key (Command, Shift, Option/Alt, Control) while selecting an action. This will require holding the same key to activate the corner in the future. Save Your Settings: After configuring your corners, click ‘OK’ to apply the changes.

Using Your Hot Corners

Once configured, simply glide your mouse cursor to any of your set corners, and the action you selected will activate. It’s that easy!

Hot Corners Power User Tips

Quick File Access: Set a corner to reveal the desktop for dragging files or accessing applications quickly.

Set a corner to reveal the desktop for dragging files or accessing applications quickly. Enhanced Security: Use the “Lock Screen” or “Put Display to Sleep” options for immediate security when you need to step away.

Use the “Lock Screen” or “Put Display to Sleep” options for immediate security when you need to step away. Efficient Window Management: Utilize “Mission Control” or “Application Windows” for seamless multitasking and switching between tasks.

Utilize “Mission Control” or “Application Windows” for seamless multitasking and switching between tasks. Prevent Misfires: Especially on smaller screens, employing modifier keys can help prevent accidental triggers of Hot Corners.

Get the Most Out of Your Mac

Hot Corners are a subtle yet powerful tool that can significantly enhance how you interact with your Mac. By customizing them to suit your workflow, you can enjoy increased efficiency and a smoother computing experience. Familiarize yourself with these settings, and tailor them to match the pace and style of your work. You will be pleased to know that with a little setup, your daily interactions with your Mac can become more intuitive and responsive.

Image Credit: The Jopwell Collection



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals