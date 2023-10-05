How to use new OneDrive Cloud storage features

The next generation of Microsoft’s OneDrive is set to revolutionize the way we interact with cloud storage, introducing a plethora of new features designed to streamline file access, enhance collaboration, and increase productivity. This article will delve into the new file views, governance controls, creation tools, and Copilot, as well as the integration with Teams and Outlook for a consistent file experience.

OneDrive is evolving to meet the changing needs of the modern workplace. With files spanning across OneDrive, SharePoint document libraries, meeting invites, and Teams chats, the need for a single location for all files, Loops, dashboards, and design boards has never been more apparent. The next generation of OneDrive aims to provide just that, offering a unified platform for all your file needs.

One of the most significant new features is the introduction of file views, governance controls, creation tools, and Copilot. These tools are designed to facilitate quick search, organization, and information extraction from files. The integration of these features into Teams and Outlook ensures a consistent file experience across Microsoft 365, further enhancing the user experience.

The redesigned OneDrive home experience is another notable feature, allowing swift retrieval of files. This redesign aims to provide easy access to created and shared files, reducing the time spent searching for documents and increasing overall productivity.

“Now, OneDrive is adapting to meet your needs as the work landscape evolves. Today the files you work on span across OneDrive, extend to SharePoint document libraries, travel as attachments in meeting invites, and get exchanged through Teams chats. You need one place when you can easily find all the files, Loops, dashboards and design boards you need to work on, no matter where they live.

Today, we’re officially unveiling the next generation of OneDrive where all your files are at your fingertips. The next generation of OneDrive includes new file views, governance controls, creation tools, and Copilot to help you quickly search, organize and extract information from your files. And, these new experiences aren’t just “in” OneDrive, they are coming to Teams and Outlook for a consistent and rich file experience across Microsoft 365. Let’s take a look at the next generation of OneDrive.”

AI is also being harnessed to improve the OneDrive experience. The ‘For you’ section uses AI to provide file recommendations, tailoring suggestions based on your usage patterns and preferences. This feature is designed to make file retrieval more intuitive and personalized.

The ‘Meetings view’ and ‘People view’ are two new features that aim to enhance collaboration. The ‘Meetings view’ displays upcoming and past meetings, recordings, and shared files, providing a comprehensive overview of your meeting history. The ‘People view’, on the other hand, organizes files by the people you work with, making it easier to locate files associated with specific collaborators.

The ‘Shared view’ shows any file that has been shared with you, providing a centralized location for all shared files. This feature simplifies file management and ensures that no shared file goes unnoticed.

Personalization and organization are also key aspects of the new OneDrive. Users can now choose the color of their folders, allowing for a more personalized and organized file system. The ‘Favorites’ feature allows users to mark any file as a favorite for easy access across OneDrive, Teams, File Explorer, Microsoft 365 apps, and more. The ‘Shortcuts’ feature, meanwhile, allows quick access to shared files or files in shared team locations.

Sharing files and copying links has also been simplified, requiring fewer clicks. This feature aims to streamline the file-sharing process, making it easier and quicker to share files with collaborators.

The next generation of Microsoft’s OneDrive is set to offer a more streamlined, personalized, and efficient cloud storage experience. With new features such as file views, governance controls, creation tools, and Copilot, as well as integration with Teams and Outlook, OneDrive is evolving to meet the changing needs of the modern workplace. Whether you’re looking for a more organized file system, enhanced collaboration, or increased productivity, the new OneDrive has something to offer.



