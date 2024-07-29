10 Surprisingly Simple iPhone Shortcuts You’ll Actually Use

Your iPhone is more than just a communication device; it’s a powerful tool that can simplify your daily routines and boost your productivity. With the right shortcuts, you can automate tasks, track important data, and stay informed without spending hours navigating through apps. The video below from Stephen Robles shows us 10 surprisingly simple iPhone shortcuts that you’ll actually use:

Sunset Notifications

Never miss a stunning sunset again with this handy shortcut. By automating notifications based on sunset times and visibility conditions, you’ll always be alerted when the sun is about to dip below the horizon. This feature is particularly useful for:

Planning evening outdoor activities

Capturing breathtaking sunset photos

Ensuring you’re prepared for changing light conditions

Currency Converter

Traveling abroad or shopping internationally? With the help of a third-party action from Toolbox Pro, you can easily convert currencies on the go. Customize the conversion process for different currencies and simply input the amount to get real-time conversion rates. This shortcut makes it convenient to:

Budget for international trips

Compare prices across different currencies

Make informed purchasing decisions

Photo to PDF Conversion

Transform your favorite photos into a professional-looking PDF with just a few taps. This shortcut allows you to select multiple images, customize the layout, and crop the photos before converting them into a single PDF file. It’s perfect for:

Creating digital photo albums

Sharing multiple images in a compact format

Organizing and archiving important visual documents

Device Mute Automation

Tired of manually silencing your phone when you arrive at work or enter a quiet environment? With this location-based automation, your device will automatically mute when you leave home and unmute when you return. Set specific locations and times to tailor the automation to your routine, ensuring you won’t be disturbed by notifications when you need to focus.

CarPlay Disconnection Mute

Seamlessly transition from your car’s audio system to your AirPods with this intelligent shortcut. When you disconnect from CarPlay, your device will automatically mute unless your AirPods are connected. The shortcut includes a brief delay to allow for AirPods connection, ensuring uninterrupted audio playback. This feature is ideal for:

Maintaining focus while driving

Avoiding distractions from unexpected notifications

Enjoying your favorite audio content on the go

Water Intake Logging

Staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining good health, but it’s easy to forget to drink enough water throughout the day. With this shortcut, you can log each glass of water you drink and keep track of your total intake. Customize the amount to match your preferred serving size and set reminders to ensure you’re meeting your hydration goals.

Activity Tracking

Want to know which day you were most active in the past month? This shortcut identifies the day with the highest number of exercise minutes, allowing you to track your progress and set new fitness goals. Customize the tracking for different types of health data, such as steps taken, distance covered, or calories burned, to gain valuable insights into your overall activity levels.

Health Data Logging

Keeping track of important health metrics is now easier than ever with this shortcut. Log specific health data types, such as blood pressure, weight, or sleep patterns, and monitor trends over time. By integrating with the Health app, you can maintain a comprehensive record of your well-being and make informed decisions about your lifestyle.

These iPhone shortcuts are designed to simplify your daily life and help you make the most of your device’s capabilities. By automating routine tasks, tracking important data, and staying informed, you can save time and focus on what matters most. Implement these shortcuts today and experience a more streamlined, productive iPhone experience.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



