Vitaloop 5 stage filtration water bottle

The Vitaloop water purification system is a state-of-the-art filter water bottle, specifically designed to make it easy to purify and consume water wherever you may be. This innovative product, with its one-touch technology, can transform water from various sources into pure, safe drinking water in just 45 seconds. The bottle’s design and technology eliminate the need for straws or waiting for the water to purify, providing clean water with just a single button push.

At the heart of the Vitaloop filter water bottle is its 5-stage purification process. This comprehensive filtration system ensures that water is thoroughly cleaned, regardless of its source. The first stage involves a mesh filter that catches large debris, ensuring that bigger contaminants do not proceed to the next stages of purification. This initial step is crucial in protecting the subsequent filters from damage and ensuring their longevity. Early bird specials are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $89 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates).

The second stage of purification involves an Activated Carbon filter. This filter traps sediments and chemicals, further purifying the water. Activated Carbon is a well-known agent for water purification due to its porous nature and large surface area, which enables it to effectively absorb a wide range of contaminants.

The third stage of purification introduces a unique Graphene filter. Infused in the Activated Carbon filter, this Graphene layer is capable of filtering out chlorine, pesticides, heavy metals, and radon. Graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice, has exceptional properties that make it an excellent filtration material. Its atomic structure allows it to trap even the smallest particles, ensuring a higher level of water purity.

The fourth stage of the purification process involves a Bromine Halogen filter. This filter neutralizes harmful pathogens like Hepatitis A, Norovirus, and Rotavirus, ensuring greater water safety. The use of Bromine Halogen in water purification is a significant step towards ensuring that the water we drink is free from harmful viruses.

Assuming that the Vitaloop funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Vitaloop 5 stage filtration water bottle project review the promotional video below.

The final stage of the purification process employs a Precision Japanese Microfilter. This filter purifies water on a microscopic level, eliminating 99.9999% of all contaminants. This level of precision ensures that the water is not just clean but is virtually free of all contaminants.

One of the unique features of the Vitaloop bottle is its DualLoop technology. This technology separates the filling and drinking parts of the bottle, ensuring that the user does not drink from the same place where the bottle was filled. This separation keeps the purified water separate from the water that entered the bottle, ensuring no contact between the two.

In essence, the Vitaloop bottle is not just a filter, but a water purifier that scientifically alters the water put into it. Its comprehensive filtration system, coupled with its user-friendly design, makes it a game-changer in the water purification industry. With the Vitaloop system, access to safe, clean drinking water is as simple as pushing a button.

