Fezoom 3-in-1 camping lantern and Bluetooth speaker

Fezoom, a multi-functional camping lantern, offers users a unique blend of practicality and innovation, designed to cater to the diverse needs of outdoor enthusiasts. This device is not just a camping light, but also integrates Bluetooth speakers and a power bank, making it a versatile companion for any camping trip or outdoor adventure.

The Fezoom camping lantern stands out with its distinctive square shape and horseshoe-shaped lamp head design. This design not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also enhances its functionality. The lamp head is rotatable up to 180°, allowing users to adjust the direction of light as per their needs. This feature is particularly useful in outdoor settings where lighting conditions can vary significantly.

Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the innovative camping light from roughly $79 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 53% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the key features of the Fezoom camping lantern is its extendable metal pole. This pole allows the height of the lamp to be adjusted up to 110cm or 43.3 inches, providing flexibility in terms of lighting coverage. Whether you need to illuminate a large area or focus the light on a specific spot, the adjustable height feature can cater to your needs effectively.

Fezoom camping lantern

The Fezoom camping light is equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, offering stable transmission within a 10-meter range. This feature ensures compatibility with multiple devices, allowing users to play their favorite music or listen to podcasts directly from their smartphones or other Bluetooth-enabled devices. The device also functions as an outdoor Bluetooth speaker, equipped with two speakers that support stereo sound and super-heavy bass effects. This makes it an excellent entertainment device, adding a fun element to your camping experience.

“The folded size of Fezoom is 3.0×3.0x10.4inch, you can easily put it in the pocket of your hiking bag and carry it with you. Fezoom is primarily crafted from flame-retardant PC and eco-friendly ABS materials, offering impact resistance, high-temperature durability, and UV resistance. It is non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly, as well as being both renewable and recyclable.”

Powering the Fezoom camping light is a built-in 14,000mAh rechargeable battery. This high-capacity battery provides 10-50 hours of continuous illumination after a 5-hour charge, ensuring that you have reliable lighting throughout your camping trip. The device also supports bidirectional charging with a USB-A and a USB-C port, serving as an emergency portable power source. This feature can be a lifesaver in situations where your smartphone or other devices run out of battery in the middle of nowhere.

If the Fezoom campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Fezoom camping lantern and Bluetooth speaker project appraise the promotional video below.

The brightness of the Fezoom camping light is adjustable, with a maximum output of 800 lumens. This feature allows users to control the intensity of the light according to their needs. Additionally, the device can switch to a RGB ambient breathing light mode, displaying various colors for decorative lighting. This mode can create a soothing ambiance, perfect for relaxing evenings in the great outdoors.

“The IP64 water-resistant rating ensures that the Fezoom is protected against splashes from various angles, making it suitable for outdoor activities on rainy or snowy days. Fezoom has reflective stickers on its body, which help enhance its visibility, especially during nighttime or when the lighting is dim. This makes it easier for you to quickly locate it.”

The base of the Fezoom camping light is a foldable four-legged stand with built-in magnets. This design allows the device to be fixed on various surfaces, providing stability even in windy conditions. The foldable design also makes the device compact and easy to carry, adding to its portability.

The Fezoom multi-functional camping light is a versatile and practical device that combines lighting, entertainment, and power supply into one compact unit. Its unique design and advanced features make it a valuable addition to any camping gear. Whether you are an avid camper or someone who enjoys occasional outdoor adventures, the Fezoom camping light can enhance your outdoor experience with its multifunctional capabilities.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the camping lantern and Bluetooth speaker, jump over to the official Fezoom crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

