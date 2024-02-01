How to use ChatGPT and Invideo to create AI videos, animations and more

With the explosion of artificial intelligence over the last 18 months, creating engaging short animations and AI videos has become even easier. Tools like ChatGPT and Invideo are at the forefront of this innovation, providing creators with the means to transform ideas into visual narratives with ease. This guide will walk you through the process of using these tools to craft your own AI-generated videos, from the initial scripting phase to the final touches before sharing your masterpiece with the world.

Imagine being able to write a video script with the help of an AI. That’s where ChatGPT comes in. It’s a platform that assists you in generating scripts for your videos. While there is a free version, opting for a premium account gives you access to more advanced features. Once you have your script ready, it’s time to bring it to life, and that’s where Invideo steps in. This platform takes your written words and turns them into a compelling video, complete with visuals and sound.

Make AI videos using ChatGPT and Invideo

Invideo is equipped with GPT-powered features that make the transition from script to screen almost seamless. Whether you’re someone who has experience with graphic design tools or you’re more comfortable with data analysis software, you’ll find Invideo’s interface easy to navigate. You can start with a pre-designed template or build your video from scratch. Simply upload your script, and watch as Invideo’s AI begins to piece together your video, matching images and animations to the rhythm of your narrative.

But the process doesn’t end there. Invideo allows you to personalize your video to ensure it aligns with your vision. You can change the music and voiceovers to better suit the mood you’re aiming for. If the AI’s initial choices don’t quite hit the mark, you have the option to dive in with manual editing tools to make more precise adjustments. This is your chance to tweak the media elements, polish the script, and ensure every second of your video is just right.

Once you’re satisfied with your creation, it’s time to share it with the world. Invideo makes this step straightforward, offering various resolution options to suit your needs, whether you’re posting on social media or embedding the video on a website. For those who invest in a premium account, the benefit of exporting videos without watermarks adds a professional touch. Plus, if you’re always on the go, Invideo’s iOS app can be a handy tool for editing and exporting videos directly from your mobile device.

Things to consider when creating AI videos

Scriptwriting and Planning

Start with a Clear Vision : Know what you aim to communicate or achieve with your video. This clarity will guide the scriptwriting process.

: Know what you aim to communicate or achieve with your video. This clarity will guide the scriptwriting process. Utilize AI for Script Generation : Platforms like ChatGPT can assist in drafting scripts, providing a strong narrative foundation.

: Platforms like ChatGPT can assist in drafting scripts, providing a strong narrative foundation. Consider the Audience: Tailor the script to engage your target audience effectively, keeping their interests and preferences in mind.

Choosing the Right Tools

Select Appropriate Platforms : Use tools like ChatGPT for scripting and Invideo for video creation. Evaluate their features, such as GPT-powered capabilities and ease of use, to ensure they meet your project needs.

: Use tools like ChatGPT for scripting and Invideo for video creation. Evaluate their features, such as GPT-powered capabilities and ease of use, to ensure they meet your project needs. Premium Accounts for Advanced Features: Consider upgrading to access enhanced features, such as removing watermarks and accessing a broader range of editing tools.

Video Creation and Editing

Leverage Pre-designed Templates or Start from Scratch : Depending on your skill level and the project’s requirements, choose a starting point that offers the best balance of creativity and guidance.

: Depending on your skill level and the project’s requirements, choose a starting point that offers the best balance of creativity and guidance. Upload Your Script : Integrate your script into the video creation platform to guide the visual and auditory elements.

: Integrate your script into the video creation platform to guide the visual and auditory elements. Personalize Visuals and Sound: Adjust music, voiceovers, and visual elements to align with your video’s mood and message. Utilize the platform’s AI to suggest initial matches but be ready to make manual adjustments for a more personalized touch.

Fine-tuning and Revisions

Edit for Clarity and Impact : Review the video for coherence, pacing, and emotional impact. Make necessary adjustments to ensure the video effectively conveys your message.

: Review the video for coherence, pacing, and emotional impact. Make necessary adjustments to ensure the video effectively conveys your message. Feedback Loop: Consider getting feedback from peers or your target audience for insights into how your video may be received and where improvements can be made.

Distribution and Sharing

Optimize for Platforms : Export your video in the appropriate resolution and format for the intended social media platforms or websites.

: Export your video in the appropriate resolution and format for the intended social media platforms or websites. Consider Mobile Editing: For creators on the go, explore mobile apps that allow for video editing and exporting directly from your device.

Continuous Learning and Improvement

Stay Informed : Subscribe to tutorials, guides, and resources to improve your video production skills and stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies.

: Subscribe to tutorials, guides, and resources to improve your video production skills and stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies. Experiment and Iterate: As you become more comfortable with these tools, experiment with different styles, narratives, and techniques to refine your craft.

Additional Considerations

Ethical Use of AI : Be mindful of the ethical implications of using AI in content creation, including the portrayal of realistic scenarios, copyright considerations, and the accuracy of generated content.

: Be mindful of the ethical implications of using AI in content creation, including the portrayal of realistic scenarios, copyright considerations, and the accuracy of generated content. Innovation and Creativity: While AI tools provide significant assistance, the unique value comes from your creativity and innovation in using these tools to tell stories or convey messages in novel ways.

Using ChatGPT and Invideo to produce AI-generated videos is a process that opens up a world of possibilities for creators. These platforms are designed to be user-friendly, catering to both beginners and experienced video producers. They offer the flexibility and power needed to bring your creative ideas to fruition. Whether you’re looking to make informative content, promotional materials, or just want to tell a story, AI-generated video creation is a resourceful way to achieve your goals. With these tools at your disposal, the only limit is your imagination. So why not start exploring the potential of AI in your next video project?



