How to create AI generated YouTube videos with InVideo

Embarking on the journey of producing high-quality videos for your YouTube channel can often feel overwhelming, particularly if you’re stepping into the complex realm of video production for the first time. The intricacies involved—from scripting to editing—can make the process seem intimidating. Fortunately, the emergence of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as InVideo AI, has revolutionized the way we approach video creation, making it substantially more accessible and user-friendly. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the entire workflow of crafting AI-generated videos with InVideo, starting from the crucial step of selecting an appropriate niche for your channel, all the way to the final act of uploading your polished video masterpiece onto YouTube.

Choosing a Niche: The Foundation of Your Channel

Before you even consider hitting the ‘record’ button or diving deep into the mechanics of video creation, it’s of paramount importance to carefully select a niche that not only resonates with your personal interests but also appeals to a wide-ranging audience. Niches like money management, entrepreneurship, globe-trotting adventures, physical fitness, and self-motivation have proven to be popular choices that attract substantial viewership.

Opting for a specific niche allows you to fine-tune your content in a way that speaks directly to a particular group of viewers. This targeted approach not only enhances the relevance and appeal of your videos but also significantly boosts your likelihood of amassing a dedicated and loyal subscriber base who eagerly awaits your next upload.

Create video scripts with ChatGPT

After you’ve meticulously chosen a niche that aligns with both your interests and market demand, the subsequent crucial phase involves generating compelling video ideas that will captivate your target audience. A novel and highly effective method for accomplishing this is by leveraging the capabilities of ChatGPT.

This advanced tool serves as a virtual brainstorming partner, capable of generating a plethora of creative and potentially viral video topics that are perfectly tailored to your chosen niche. To utilize ChatGPT’s idea-generating prowess, all you need to do is input either the general niche you’re focusing on or a more specific topic that piques your interest. Within moments, ChatGPT will furnish you with an extensive list of engaging video concepts that you can explore further, thereby taking the guesswork out of content creation.

Use InVideo to generate your video with AI

InVideo AI stands as a revolutionary tool in the realm of digital content creation, fundamentally altering the way we approach the often labor-intensive process of video production. This cutting-edge platform offers a level of automation that significantly streamlines the entire workflow. By merely inputting a prompt that outlines various parameters—such as the desired video length, the topic you wish to cover, the mood or tone you aim to convey, as well as additional elements like voiceover and background music—you set the stage for InVideo AI to work its magic.

The tool then takes over, meticulously crafting a video that not only meets but often exceeds your initial specifications. In essence, InVideo AI serves as your virtual production assistant, handling the complexities of video creation so you can focus on delivering high-quality content to your audience.

Editing Options: Customize Your Video with Ease

InVideo AI offers three distinct ways to edit the generated video:

Regenerate the Entire Video: If you’re not satisfied with the initial output, you can regenerate the entire video using new inputs. Manual Editing: For those who prefer a hands-on approach, InVideo AI allows you to manually edit media and script elements. Text-Based Commands: If you want to make specific changes without going through the entire video, you can use text-based commands to tweak particular segments.

Export your video

After you’ve fine-tuned your video to the pinnacle of perfection through meticulous editing, the platform allows you to export your finished product in stunning 1080p resolution, ensuring that your viewers experience the highest quality visuals. However, before you proceed to the all-important task of uploading this polished piece of content to YouTube, there’s another crucial aspect that demands your attention—channel design and thumbnail creation.

These elements serve as the visual front door to your content, playing a pivotal role in attracting viewers and encouraging clicks. Therefore, it’s essential to invest time and effort into designing a channel layout and thumbnails that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also align seamlessly with your channel’s overall theme and niche.

Creating thumbnails and Channel design

When it comes to crafting visually striking channel banners, eye-catching logos, and compelling thumbnails that grab attention, Canva emerges as your indispensable go-to resource. This versatile design platform boasts an extensive library featuring thousands of fully customizable templates, each of which can be effortlessly adapted to resonate with your channel’s unique theme and aesthetic.

The importance of a well-designed thumbnail cannot be overstated; it serves as the visual hook that entices viewers to click on your video. A thumbnail that is both relevant and visually appealing can dramatically elevate your video’s click-through rate, acting as a silent yet powerful marketing tool that significantly impacts viewer engagement and, ultimately, the success of your channel.

Uploading the video to YouTube

The last step involves uploading your AI-generated video to YouTube. Here, you can add a thumbnail, title, and description to make your video more discoverable. Make sure your title and description are keyword-rich to improve your video’s SEO ranking.

Summary

Creating AI-generated videos with InVideo AI is a streamlined process that can save you time and effort. From choosing a niche and generating video ideas with ChatGPT to editing and uploading your video, each step is designed to make your YouTube journey as smooth as possible. So why wait? Start creating high-quality, AI-generated videos today! This AI tool is available to use for free so you can try it out, it also has a range of paid subscriptions available, you can find out more details about this awesome AI-powered video creation tool at the link below.

Source InVideo

Image Credit: JLA