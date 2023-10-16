Adobe Firefly AI image and video editing features from Max 2023

During its recent Max 2023 press conference and event Adobe introduced a wide variety of new features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) which Adobe has rolled out to its suite of image, photo and video editing applications. This quick overview guide will provide more a look at the new Adobe Firefly features and its latest capabilities and how you can use it in your workflow to save time editing videos and images.

Adobe Firefly’s primary feature is its ability to generate image and video content from simple text prompts. This allows you to type out a description of the scene you may want to create, and the AI will generate an image, fill or video that matches your vision. This feature is supported in over 100 languages, making it accessible to creators worldwide.

What is Adobe Firefly?

Adobe Firefly is a new family of creative generative AI models and is accessible as a standalone web application available online and through features powered by Firefly in Adobe’s flagship apps. It is a new way to create while significantly improving creative workflows and is designed to be safe for commercial use. You can use everyday language to get extraordinary results with generative AI.

Adobe Firefly AI image and video editing features

But the capabilities of Firefly extend far beyond image generation. One of its most impressive features is its ability to remove unwanted elements from a video. Whether it’s a photobomber in the background or an unsightly object in the foreground, Firefly can seamlessly erase these elements, leaving a clean, uncluttered video. Conversely, the AI can also add new elements into a video, allowing for a high degree of customization and creativity.

Previous articles we have written that you might be interested in on the subject AI art :

Another groundbreaking feature of Firefly is its ability to animate still images into video. This means that users can take a single photograph and transform it into a dynamic, moving scene. This feature opens up a world of possibilities for creators, allowing them to bring their static images to life in a way that was previously impossible.

In addition to Firefly, Adobe has also introduced Project Res-Up, an AI system designed for upscaling video files. This technology uses advanced algorithms to enhance the resolution of videos, making them clearer and more detailed. This is particularly useful for older videos that were recorded in low resolution, as it allows them to be viewed in high definition.

Another exciting development from Adobe is Project Dub, an AI system that can automatically dub videos into foreign languages. This technology uses advanced speech recognition and synthesis algorithms to translate and dub videos, making them accessible to a global audience.

Quick overview of some latest AI effects added by Adobe

Adobe’s introduction of these AI technologies is not just about providing practical advantages to creators. It’s also about setting a standard for responsibility in the use of AI. Adobe has made efforts to ensure that Firefly is safe for commercial use, developing a compensation model for Adobe Stock contributors whose content is used in the dataset to retrain Firefly models.

Furthermore, Adobe is championing accountability, responsibility, and transparency in generative AI through initiatives like the Content Authenticity Initiative and the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity. They are working toward a universal “Do Not Train” Content Credentials tag that will remain associated with a piece of content wherever it’s used, published, or stored.

Adobe’s new generative AI for video editing, Firefly, along with Project Rez and Project Dub, are set to revolutionize the way we create and edit videos. These technologies offer a range of advanced features that allow for unprecedented levels of customization and creativity, while also championing responsibility and transparency in the use of AI.

Image Credit : Adobe



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals