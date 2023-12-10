Microsoft Copilot update enhances AI video and image recognition

Microsoft has once again made strides in enhancing the digital experience for users worldwide announcing the introduction of new features for its Copilot service in Bing chat and Edge’s sidebar, marking the first anniversary of the Copilot platform. During December 2023, Microsoft introduced a suite of new features to its Copilot service, integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and multimodal technologies into its Bing chat and Edge browser. These updates are designed to create a more intuitive and efficient online experience, catering to the needs of developers, creatives, and everyday users.

At the forefront of these enhancements is the integration with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo, an AI model tailored to assist developers with complex coding tasks. This AI assistant is not just a passive tool; it actively understands the objectives set by developers and aids in streamlining their workflow. Although GPT-4 Turbo is currently in a testing phase with select users, its potential to improve coding efficiency is substantial.

Microsoft Copilot updates Dec 2023

For those in creative fields, the DALL-E 3 Model is a significant step forward in image generation. This tool is capable of producing high-quality, accurate images, though it’s worth noting that this level of precision may lead to longer response times. Nevertheless, the quality of the output is expected to be unparalleled.

A groundbreaking addition to Microsoft’s suite is the multimodal feature with search grounding. By combining the prowess of GPT-4 with Bing’s extensive image and web search data, this feature provides a nuanced interpretation of details within images. This is particularly beneficial for professionals who rely on precise visual information for their work.

The Code Interpreter is another innovative feature that is sure to excite coding enthusiasts and data analysts. It simplifies complex tasks such as coding, data analysis, and visualization. While it’s currently available to a select group of users, the Code Interpreter is anticipated to become a staple in many professionals’ toolkits, significantly boosting productivity.

Moreover, the Video Understanding and Question & Answers feature allows users to engage with video content directly within the Edge browser. This feature enables users to summarize videos, pose questions, and receive overviews, highlights, and timestamps. By making information extraction from videos more straightforward, this tool enhances accessibility and user-friendliness.

Microsoft is rolling out these features in stages, with some already accessible to users and others expected to be released in the near future. The company’s commitment to innovation is evident in these updates, which are set to redefine the standards for digital assistance and online search capabilities. As these transformative tools become available, they promise to elevate the digital interactions and productivity of users across the globe.



