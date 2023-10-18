How to use Android 14’s new productivity features

This guide is designed to show you how to use the new Android 14 productivity features. Android 14 is packed with new features that can help you be more productive, both at work and at play. Here’s a rundown of how to use some of the most notable new productivity features in Android 14:

Taskbar

The new taskbar on Android 14 makes it easy to switch between apps and multitask on larger screens, such as tablets and foldable phones. To enable the taskbar, go to Settings > Display > Taskbar. Once enabled, you’ll see a dock of your recent apps at the bottom of the screen. You can tap on an app to open it, or drag it to the center of the screen to split-screen it with another app.

App pairs

App pairs allow you to quickly launch two apps together in split-screen mode. To create an app pair, go to Settings > Apps > See all apps. Then, tap and hold on two apps that you want to pair together, and select Create app pair. Once you’ve created an app pair, you can launch it by tapping the app pair icon in the taskbar or in the app drawer.

App shortcuts

App shortcuts allow you to quickly access specific tasks or features within an app without having to open the app itself. To create an app shortcut, long-press on an app icon in the app drawer or on the home screen. Then, tap and hold on the task or feature that you want to create a shortcut for, and drag it to the home screen.

Notification bubbles

Notification bubbles allow you to quickly view and respond to notifications without having to open the app that sent the notification. To enable notification bubbles, go to Settings > Apps & notifications > Notifications. Then, toggle on Notification bubbles. Once enabled, you’ll see a bubble appear for each notification that you receive. You can tap on the bubble to view the notification or drag and drop it to a different location on the screen.

Improved battery life

Android 14 includes a number of new features that can help you improve your battery life. For example, Android 14 now puts apps that you don’t use very often into a deep sleep state, which prevents them from using battery power in the background. You can also manually put apps into a deep sleep state by going to Settings > Battery > App battery saver.

New accessibility features

Android 14 includes a number of new accessibility features that can help people with disabilities use their devices more easily. For example, Android 14 now includes a new magnification feature that allows you to zoom in on any part of the screen. You can also use the new screen reader to have the text on the screen read aloud to you.

These are just a few of the new productivity features in Android 14. Be sure to explore your device’s settings to learn more about all of the new features that are available to you.

Here are some tips for using Android 14’s new productivity features to get the most out of your device:

Use the taskbar to quickly switch between apps and multitask on larger screens.

Create app pairs to launch two apps together in split-screen mode.

Create app shortcuts to quickly access specific tasks or features within an app without having to open the app itself.

Enable notification bubbles to quickly view and respond to notifications without having to open the app that sent the notification.

Take advantage of the new battery life features to extend the battery life of your device.

Use the new accessibility features to make your device more accessible to you.

With these tips, you’ll be well on your way to using Android 14’s new productivity features to get more done. You can find out more details about some of the new Android 14 features over at Google. We hope that you find this guide on how to use the Android 14 productivity features helpful, If you have any tips, comments, or questions, please leave a comment below and let us know.



